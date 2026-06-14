Bengal Minister Indranil Khan accused TMC's Abhishek Banerjee of multiple scams, including coal, jobs, and ration distribution. Khan further alleged Banerjee forged MLA signatures, causing fear and tension within the Trinamool Congress.

BJP Leader Accuses Abhishek Banerjee of Multiple Scams

West Bengal Minister Indranil Khan on Sunday alleged that Trinamool Congress leaders, including Abhishek Banerjee, were involved in multiple scams ranging from coal, jobs and ration distribution to even forging signatures of MLAs, claiming fear among party legislators and MPs amid internal tensions within the party.

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Speaking to ANI, Khan said, "Trinamool Congress was in power, leaders like Abhishek Banerjee and many others stole coal. They stole jobs, making the youth unemployed. Then they stole rations like rice and lentils. They have been stealing something or the other repeatedly. Now that they aren't in power, what will they steal?"

Khan further alleged that Abhishek Banerjee has forged signatures of his own MLAs."Abhishek Banerjee has even stolen the signatures of his own MLAs. Now, even Trinamool's own MLAs are afraid of Abhishek Banerjee. They are worried about when he might steal their signatures and take over their properties. This tension is causing Trinamool MLAs to flee," he said.

The BJP leader added, "Even their MPs are scared, wondering what he might steal from their homes next. I have even heard that some are calling him a 'liquor thief' because he reportedly stole liquor bottles too. Even the alcoholics within Trinamool are in tension now."

CID Intensifies Probe into Signature Forgery Case

Earlier, as the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) intensifies its probe into the alleged signature forgery case, TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh arrived at the Bhawani Bhawan headquarters on Sunday afternoon for further questioning.

Speaking to ANI while leaving his residence, Ghosh maintained a stance of cooperation."I have to report at 3:30 pm; they have called me as a witness for an investigation. I have always cooperated, and in this case, I will also cooperate. I have already appeared once, and perhaps there are further questions now; I am going and will cooperate fully," Ghosh said.

The investigation pertains to alleged discrepancies in signatures on a document submitted to the West Bengal Assembly Speaker for the appointment of Sovandeb Chattopadhyay as Leader of Opposition (LoP).

On June 13, Banerjee was questioned by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for nearly 5.5 hours in connection with a signature forgery case at Bhabani Bhawan, the agency's headquarters in Kolkata's Alipore area. (ANI)