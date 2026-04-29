TMC's Abhishek Banerjee accused central forces of acting as a 'BJP private army' after an elderly man died at a polling booth. He alleged the man was manhandled by the forces and vowed legal action, comparing the incident to 2021 Sitalkuchi violence.

Abhishek Banerjee Accuses Central Forces of Causing Voter's Death

The political row over the central forces deployment in West Bengal during polling intensified on Wednesday as TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee accused the forces of acting "BJP private army" and manhandling citizens, alleging that such action led to the death of an elderly man in Udaynarayanpur.

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In an X post, he claimed that the central forces manhandled the man and his son, who were there to vote. He added that after the incident, the man collapsed and was declared dead on arrival, claiming the forces have been "unleashed on the people of Bengal" to suppress the democratic process of elections.

"Central Forces under Amit Shah have become BJP's PRIVATE ARMY- A gang of licensed thugs unleashed on the people of Bengal. In Udaynarayanpur, an elderly man went to cast his vote with his son. Too frail to walk unaided, his son tried to help him into the booth. Central Forces pushed and manhandled both. The old man collapsed, was rushed to Amta Hospital and declared dead on arrival. Since dawn, these Central Forces have been terrorising ordinary citizens- slapping women, assaulting the elderly, attacking even children," he said.

'Sitalkuchi Mentality': TMC Leader Vows Legal Action

He invoked the memory of the 2021 Sitalkuchi incident, describing the current situation as the "SITALKUCHI MENTALITY of 2021: cold-blooded, merciless violence against unarmed civilians." Sitalkuchi had seen violence during the assembly polls of 2021. Four people were killed in firing by central forces there in the fourth phase of polling. Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) had said that its personnel opened fire in self-defence after a mob attacked them and tried to steal their weapons.

"BJP paid a heavy price for the blood of innocents in 2021. They will pay an even heavier price in 2026," he said. Warning the personnel on the ground, whom he referred to as "Jallads" (executioners), Banerjee vowed legal accountability for any excesses committed.

"And to the JALLADS roaming Bengal: it doesn't matter which state you come from. It doesn't matter whose political patronage shields you. Every single one of you involved in this barbarism will be hunted down and made to face the full force of the law. Your reign of terror will end in total ruin," he said. https://x.com/abhishekaitc/status/2049457665345266163?s=20

Tensions Escalate Over Central Forces Role

The deployment of central forces became a point of tension during the second and final phase of West Bengal Assembly elections, as CM Mamata Banerjee has alleged that "observers from outside" and police officers unfamiliar with Bengal were being deployed in a manner that was targeting Trinamool Congress workers.

Another incident which triggered a row was when CRPF conducted a search operation in the Falta Assembly constituency under the leadership of Ajay Pal Sharma, the election observer for the West Bengal polls and in turn, sparked a protest as TMC supporters gathered outside the office of party candidate Jahangir Khan, raising slogans against the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) while the search was underway.

Trinamool Congress supporters staged protests, accusing the Election Commission-appointed police observer of "intimidating" party workers ahead of the second phase of polling. Senior party leaders and state ministers further alleged that the Uttar Pradesh-cadre IPS officer was overstepping his role.

West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal had assured citizens of a secure voting environment, stating that both state police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed across the state to maintain law and order.

The final phase of polling for the high-octane West Bengal assembly elections concluded at 6 PM, with voter turnout hitting remarkable numbers at 90% before the closing hour. (ANI)