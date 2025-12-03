In West Bengal, a newborn baby abandoned in the freezing cold was saved by a pack of stray dogs. The dogs surrounded the infant overnight, providing warmth and protection instead of causing harm.

News of locals and foreigners getting injured in stray dog attacks has become common across the country. However, in a rare and heart-touching incident from West Bengal’s Nadia district, a pack of stray dogs protected a newborn abandoned in the freezing cold — saving the infant’s life.

Newborn Left to Die in Harsh Cold

The baby, just hours old, was found abandoned outside a toilet near a railway employees' colony. There were still bloodstains on the infant’s body, and no cloth or covering had been left behind. Authorities believe the child was abandoned with the intention that it would die due to cold temperatures or dog attacks.

Stray Dogs Turn Protectors

Instead of harming the baby, a group of stray dogs surrounded the newborn, providing warmth and protection throughout the night. Locals said the dogs did not bark, chase anyone, or make noise — they simply stayed close, guarding the child from danger.

A local resident, Sukla Mondal, who discovered the scene, said the dogs allowed her to approach without aggression. She believes the animals sensed the baby was fighting for life.

Rescue and Medical Care

The next morning, locals heard the newborn crying and rushed to rescue the infant. Sukla Mondal wrapped the baby in her dupatta before taking it to Mahesh Ganj Hospital, from where the child was later shifted to Krishnanagar Sadar Hospital.

Doctors confirmed the baby had no injuries, only birth-related bloodstains.

Police Launch Investigation

Nabadwip police have registered a case and begun investigating the possibility that the baby was abandoned by a local resident. The infant is now under the care of the Child Protection Department.

Locals said they were astonished, the same stray dogs known for chasing people on their way to work turned into unexpected heroes that night.