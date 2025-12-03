Assam Rifles seized 5.55 kg of Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 16.65 crore in Champhai, Mizoram, apprehending one person. The operation targeted narcotics trafficking near the Indo-Myanmar border.

Major Drug Bust in Champhai

Assam Rifles conducted an operation in the general area of Venglai, district Champhai of Mizoram on Tuesday. Acting on credible intelligence inputs related to narcotics trafficking near the Indo-Myanmar border, unusual movement was detected near the suspected location during the operation. A swift and thorough search resulted in the recovery of 5.55 kg of Methamphetamine Tablets, a psychotropic substance, with an estimated international market value of Rs 16.65 crores. The seized contraband was handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department, Champhai, for detailed investigation and further legal action under applicable laws. One person, Zolianthangi, was also apprehended in connection with the recovery.

Previous Seizure in November

In November, the Assam Rifles seized methamphetamine tablets valued at Rs 13.33 crore during an operation near the Indo-Myanmar border in Mizoram's Champhai district. According to the Assam Rifles, the operation was launched on November 25 following specific intelligence inputs about possible narcotics movement along World Bank Road in the Zokhawthar area, a key transit point for cross-border trafficking.

Details of the November Operation

A team from the force conducted surveillance in the area and detected suspicious activity, prompting immediate action. During the subsequent search, security personnel recovered 4.444 kg of methamphetamine tablets. The substance, classified as a psychotropic drug under Indian law, is among the most trafficked narcotics in the region due to its high demand in international markets. One individual, identified as Bawi Kanthanga, a male national of Myanmar, was apprehended at the site.

Further Actions and Regional Context

Initial assessment indicates that the consignment was likely part of a larger trafficking network operating across the porous border. The relevant authorities will conduct further investigations and interrogations. Assam Rifles stated that the seized narcotics were handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department in Champhai for detailed examination and initiation of legal proceedings as per existing regulations. Zokhawthar, located along the India-Myanmar border, has witnessed several narcotics-related incidents in recent years. Security forces routinely conduct joint and independent operations to curb the trafficking of methamphetamine tablets, heroin, and other contraband that often originate from drug-producing hubs in the region. (ANI)