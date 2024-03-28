Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Ab Kis Ki Baari Hai': ISIS' Pakistani wing issues threat to India, US, Denmark & China after Moscow attack

    Days after the Islamic State (ISIS) carried out a devastating terror attack in Russia's capital city Moscow, which killed 140 people and left scores injured, the Pakistani wing of the terror outfit have issued threats against India, the United States, Denmark and China.

    First Published Mar 28, 2024, 2:01 PM IST

    Days after the Islamic State (ISIS) carried out a devastating terror attack in Russia's capital city Moscow, which killed 140 people and left scores injured, the Pakistani wing of the terror outfit have issued threats against India, the United States, Denmark and China. According to the Islamic State Pakistan Province (ISPP) affiliated Nashir Media, the terrorist group have released threat posters warning the four nations to be aware.

    The ISPP's poster displays maps of India, the US, Denmark, and China, alongside a warning in Urdu: "Ab Kis Ki Baari Hai (Who's next)." The poster also features images from the recent Moscow attack at the Crocus concert hall and the recent attack in Afghanistan's Kandahar city.

    In Kandahar on March 21, a suicide attack claimed three lives and wounded 12 others. Kandahar is significant as it is the residence of Afghanistan's supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada and a key stronghold of the Taliban movement.

    On March 22, ISIS gunmen launched a terror strike on Crocus City Hall in Moscow, which killed 140 people and left 182 wounded. A total of 95 people are still missing after last week’s attack when gunmen sprayed concertgoers with automatic weapons and set the venue on fire.

    A total of 80 people injured in the attack remain hospitalized, the official added, and 205 others have sought outpatient medical assistance.

    The Friday night massacre at Crocus City Hall, a large shopping and entertainment complex on the northwestern outskirts of Moscow, marked the deadliest terrorist attack on Russian soil in almost two decades.

    The day following the attack, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) announced the arrest of 11 individuals, including four suspected gunmen. These four men, identified as Tajik nationals, were brought before a Moscow court on Sunday to face terrorism charges, displaying evident signs of severe beatings. During the hearing, one of them appeared to be barely conscious.

    Despite Russian officials' assertions, Ukraine and Western nations have vehemently denied any involvement. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of attempting to stoke tensions as Russian forces continue their operations in Ukraine.

    FSB chief Alexander Bortnikov also alleged that Western spy agencies could have been involved. “We believe that radical Islamists prepared the action, while Western special services assisted it and Ukrainian special services had a direct part in it,” Bortnikov said, without giving details.

