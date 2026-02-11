AAP MP Sanjay Singh submitted a Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha, highlighting the 'injustice' faced by sanitation workers due to privatisation in municipal corporations like Kanpur, where workers are allegedly being denied job security and benefits.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday submitted a Zero Hour notice in the Rajya Sabha to raise the issue of "injustice" faced by sanitation workers due to privatisation in municipal corporations.

Details of the Zero Hour Notice

According to the notice, Singh intends to highlight the plight of sanitation workers nationwide, particularly in urban local bodies such as the Kanpur Municipal Corporation in Uttar Pradesh. He described sanitation workers as the backbone of the country's cleanliness system, noting their critical role during the COVID-19 pandemic. "I would like to draw the attention of this House to the injustice being faced by sanitation workers across the country, especially in urban bodies such as the Kanpur Municipal Corporation in Uttar Pradesh. These sanitation workers are the backbone of our country's cleanliness system. During the COVID period, when the entire nation was confined to their homes, these workers risked their lives to clean streets, drains, and hospitals. However, today the same workers are being pushed into insecurity in the name of privatisation," the notice read.

Tagore noted that sanitation services in municipal corporations are increasingly being outsourced to private contractors. As a result, he alleged, long-serving workers are not being regularised, their job security is being undermined, and they are being denied statutory benefits such as EPF (Employees' Provident Fund) and ESI (Employees' State Insurance), minimum wages, and proper safety equipment. "The sanitation systems of municipal corporations are being handed over to private contractors. As a result, the regular appointments of workers who have been serving for years are being halted, their job security is being eliminated, and they are being deprived of legal rights such as EPF, ESI, minimum wages, and safety equipment," the notice added.

Other Parliamentary Business

Meanwhile, both Houses of Parliament are scheduled to continue discussion on the Union Budget 2026-26 on Wednesday.

According to the list of business, BJP MP Anurag Sharma and JKNC MP Miah Altaf Ahmad will present the Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism, and Culture reports in the Lok Sabha.

Union New and Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi will make a statement regarding the status of implementation of recommendations contained in the 10th Report of the Standing Committee on Energy on 'Performance Evaluation of Solar Power Projects in the Country' pertaining to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.