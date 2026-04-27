AAP MP Sanjay Singh wrote to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat alleging unauthorised alteration of his party's position in records. He sought an inquiry after the defection of seven MPs to the BJP reduced AAP's strength in the Upper House.

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Monday wrote to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat seeking immediate clarification over the alleged unauthorised alteration of his party's position in the Upper House records.

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In his letter addressed to the Secretary General of the Rajya Sabha, Singh expressed concern that the officially recorded party position of the AAP, as reflected in documents, publications, and proceedings of the House. He pointed out that, according to the records, the current status of the party and its Floor Leader seems to have been modified without his knowledge.

AAP MP further claimed that the Rajya Sabha Secretariat made no communication to him in his capacity as Floor Leader. "On what date and on what basis has the party position of the Aam Aadmi Party been altered in the records and publications of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat?" Singh wrote.

"It may be pertinent to state that any arbitrary or unexplained alteration in the party position, without following the due procedure, would have serious consequences on the rights of the party and its Members and raises grave questions of procedural irregularity. You are therefore requested to urgently intervene and address the above-stated queries at the earliest," Singh mentioned. He also called for an inquiry into these alleged altercations of party records.

Setback for AAP as 7 MPs Defect to BJP

The development comes after the BJP's strength in the Rajya Sabha increased to 113 after Chairman CP Radhakrishnan approved the merger of Raghav Chadha and six other MPs who quit the AAP.

Losing two-thirds of its MPs has been a big setback for the AAP, which is now reduced to a strength of three members in the Upper House of Parliament.

The trio of MPs--Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal--parted ways with the AAP on Friday and subsequently joined the BJP in the presence of party leadership. Harbhajan Singh, Rajinder Gupta, Vikramjit Singh Sahney and Swati Maliwal had also switched to the BJP. (ANI)