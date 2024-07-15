Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Delhi pollution under control centers to shut down from July 15. Here's why

    On Thursday, the Delhi government hiked the PUC certificate charges for the petrol, CNG and the diesel vehicles for the first time in nearly about 13 years. The new rates vary from Rs 20 to Rs 40.

    Delhi pollution under control centers to shut down from July 15. Here's why AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 15, 2024, 11:35 AM IST

    Pollution under control (PUC) centers in Delhi will shut down from Monday (July 15), due to the protest by the owners of petrol pumps against the new rate list of pollution certificates declared by the Delhi government. The Delhi Petrol Dealers' Association (DPDA) came up with the statement on Sunday noting that the new rates do not meet the operational costs.

    On Thursday, the Delhi government hiked the PUC certificate charges for the petrol, CNG and the diesel vehicles for the first time in nearly about 13 years. The new rates vary from Rs 20 to Rs 40. The Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot opined that these rates would come into force as soon as the government issued a notification.

    Milestone alert! PM Modi crosses 100 million followers on X, becomes most followed world leader; see stats

    "Operating PUC centers has become unviable, leading many centers to surrender their licenses in recent months," the DPDA said. "The managing committee has resolved to shut down PUC centers at their retail outlets across Delhi from July 15 due to the insufficient rate hike, which does not mitigate the losses incurred in running these centers."

    The DPDA had previously warned of a shutdown from July 1, having written to the transport department and the minister for eight years about the centers' financial difficulties. The last revision of PUC rates occurred in 2011, with a more than 70% increase after a six-year gap. The current hike, however, is only about 35%, despite operational costs having significantly increased since 2011.

    For instance, the DPDA pointed at the rise of rents from the oil marketing companies and higher operation costs over the last thirteen years. The frequency of certification has also been done away with, from four times in a year to once a year for BS-IV and above category, thus decreasing revenues by 75% for the customer.

    Pune Police seizes trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar's Audi over violations

    The Delhi government initially offered a 75% hike on the inflation index when the Hon'ble Minister of Transport said our demands are genuine during a meeting held to address our strike on June 30. However, the announced hike of Rs 20, Rs 30, and Rs 40 averages only 35% and looks like it was arrived at in a random manner without sound reasoning, the DPDA said.

    Last Updated Jul 15, 2024, 11:35 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jagannath Rath Yatra: What is Bahuda Yatra july 15 2024? Puri set for 'return journey' of deities to Srimandir after 9 days anr

    Jagannath Rath Yatra: What is Bahuda Yatra? Puri set for 'return journey' of deities to Srimandir after 9 days

    Who is Vikram Misri? India's new foreign secretary AJR

    Who is Vikram Misri? India's new foreign secretary

    Thiruvananthapuram Medical College shocker! Patient trapped in lift for 36 hours anr

    Thiruvananthapuram Medical College shocker! Patient trapped in lift for 36 hours

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-778 July 15 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-778 July 15 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    After Puja Khedkar, now a former IAS officer's disability claim under radar anr

    After Puja Khedkar, now a former IAS officer's disability claim under radar

    Recent Stories

    Petrol diesel FRESH prices announced: Know July 15 rates in YOUR city AJR

    Petrol, diesel FRESH prices announced: Know July 15 rates in YOUR city

    Jagannath Rath Yatra: What is Bahuda Yatra july 15 2024? Puri set for 'return journey' of deities to Srimandir after 9 days anr

    Jagannath Rath Yatra: What is Bahuda Yatra? Puri set for 'return journey' of deities to Srimandir after 9 days

    Heavy rainfall causes chaos in Kodagu: Houses damaged, power outages reported vkp

    Heavy rainfall causes chaos in Kodagu: Houses damaged, power outages reported

    Who is Vikram Misri? India's new foreign secretary AJR

    Who is Vikram Misri? India's new foreign secretary

    Kim Kardashian in India: Actress flaunts 'welcome tika' in selfie post-Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding RBA

    Kim Kardashian in India: Actress flaunts 'welcome tika' in selfie post-Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon