Delhi Police countered AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj's allegation that the LG snubbed a meeting on the Janakpuri rape case. Police called his claims 'misleading,' stating no appointment with the LG's office was ever requested by AAP.

Police Deny AAP's Claims of Scheduled Meeting

The Delhi Police on Wednesday denied claims made by AAP Delhi President Saurabh Bhardwaj regarding a scheduled meeting between the Lieutenant Governor and female AAP councillors over the Janakpuri school rape case, asserting that no appointment request regarding the matter was communicated to the LG's office by the party. Responding to Bhardwaj's claims that LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu did not meet AAP female councillors despite a scheduled appointment, the Delhi Police called the AAP President's statements 'incorrect and misleading.'

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"The statement attributed to Hon'ble LG's office is incorrect and misleading. No such communication was ever conveyed from the Hon'ble LG Office or from the Police," said Delhi Police. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi Unit President Saurabh Bhardwaj claimed that Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu refused to meet the party delegation regarding the Janakpuri school rape case.

AAP Alleges LG Snubbed Councillors

In a video statement released by the party, Bhardwaj asserted that despite the presence of the female representatives at Raj Niwas' request, the scheduled meeting did not take place, declaring that the LG is "not ready to meet" the AAP representatives. "It's 7 PM already, and the LG sir is not ready to meet. The LG office said that the LG will only meet with female councilors; we sent them, but he didn't meet with them either," said Bhardwaj.

Earlier, Bhardwaj, along with other AAP leaders and members, staged a protest near the LG's office over the school rape case on Tuesday. Speaking to ANI during the protest, Bhardwaj stated that three female councillors planned to meet the LG to demand accountability over the case, emphasising that they intended to question the LG regarding the action being taken against the DCP and SHO, whom he accused of 'scaring off and threatening' the family of the victim. "Three of our women councillors have gone for a meeting. They will ask the LG as to what action he is taking against the DCP and SHO who were scaring off and threatening the family of the victim. Who are the politicians who have bought this school? Who has bought this Rs 500 Crore-school? This should be made public," Bhardwaj told ANI.

Background of Janakpuri School Rape Case

A three-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted during school hours at a private school in West Delhi's Janakpuri on April 30. According to the police, the incident surfaced after the child complained of pain upon returning home. She later told her mother that she had been taken to an isolated area on the school premises, where the accused allegedly assaulted her.

Based on the victim's identification, the police arrested a 57-year-old school caretaker on May 1. The accused was subsequently produced before a court and sent to judicial custody. However, he was granted bail by a court in Dwarka on May 7, despite strong opposition from the prosecution.

The Delhi Police stated that they are currently examining CCTV footage from the school premises as part of the ongoing investigation. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)