AAP vs BJP vs Congress- Who will win Delhi? Experts weigh in on deciding factors

Asianet Newsable spoke to a number of election experts and political commentators to understand the ground reality and dynamics about the Delhi elections, scheduled to be held on February 5.

Anish Kumar
Published: Feb 3, 2025, 6:26 PM IST

With just two days left for the Delhi assembly election and the political campaigning to end within hours, the political parties – the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and the Congress are engaged in luring voters in their favour.

Himanshu Prasad Roy, Professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University’s (JNU) Centre for Political Studies, told Asianet Newsable, “As of now, JDM (Jhhuggi-Jhopri, Dalit, and Muslims) is intact with the ruling party—AAP. It would be interesting to see how much the RSS and the BJP managed to make inroads in these segments.”

“Muslims are not going anywhere. They are with the AAP. There might be some change in Jhhugi-Jhopri because in these clusters the voters from upper castes also reside. They may go along with the BJP this time.”

He also opined that there is a possibility that the BJP may emerge as the single largest party, but crossing the magic figure of 36 is still doubtful.

Political commentator Rasheed Kidwai is of the view that the people of Delhi will be giving a decisive mandate. It can be AAP or the BJP.

“In the last 10-15 days, the BJP has gained momentum in the election campaign. In the Union Budget 2025, the Narendra Modi government announced no income tax payable till Rs 12 lakh, which is a major boost for the middle class and government employees. It was something that has been announced after a long gap. This has changed the dynamics in Delhi.”

The people of Delhi are also aware of the legal war that happened between the Arvind Kejriwal government and the Modi government over administrative control over Delhi.

In 2023, the Centre passed the Government of NCT of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, empowering the Union government to make rules for Delhi government officers and employees, including appointments and postings.

“People also know that whatever Kejriwal is promising would be tough to implement. Because for everything, they will have to seek permission from the Lieutenant Governor.” Rasheed Kidwai said.

He also added that the Aam Aadmi Party is hoping and banking upon the women voters.

Shashi Shankar Singh, a Delhi-based political commentator, said, “The BJP is trying to wrest power from AAP. This is the reason why the saffron party has deployed a volley of its ranks and files from all parts of the country. They are banking upon the anti-incumbency of the Kejriwal government.”

Echoing similar views of Himanshu Prasad Roy, Shashi Shankar Singh said that the Muslims are still inclined towards the AAP, adding that the Poorvanchalis are also weighing the AAP strongly.

As of now, the AAP has an advantage as the traditional voters are strongly with Kejriwal.

Talking about the BJP’s prospect in this election, Shashi Shankar Singh said that the BJP has a 32-25 percent vote share in the assembly election, but when it comes to the Lok Sabha election, it gets over 50 percent. This time, the party tries to arrest those 20-odd percent that get drifted in the assembly election.”

In the past, they have initiated a number of programs to lure the voters from Jhuggi-Jhopri clusters. The party workers spent a night with time to understand their problems.

The result for the 70-seat Delhi assembly election will be declared on February 8.

