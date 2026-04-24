Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann slammed the BJP over a split in AAP, calling the seven defecting MPs 'traitors'. He accused the BJP of using a 'washing machine' tactic. The defecting group, led by Raghav Chadha, cited AAP's deviation from its ideology.

CM Mann Slams BJP Over AAP Split

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday lashed out at the ruling party at the Centre after the split in the Aam Aadmi Party and alleged that the "same washing machine" was applied at the party of Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena. He further said that the seven MPs donot represent the interests of the people of Punjab.

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Speaking at a press conference, CM Mann said, "The seven MPs who are joining the BJP don't represent Punjab; they are traitors. They won't get anything in the BJP also." "BJP has betrayed Punjab. The same washing machine was used at the party of Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress...BJP has no base in Punjab," he said.

AAP MPs Announce Merger with BJP

Meanwhile, three party MPs - Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal announced a split in the party and said that two-thirds of the party's members in Rajya Sabha had decided to "merge with the BJP".

"We have decided that we, the 2/3rd members belonging to the AAP in Rajya Sabha, exercise the provisions of the Constitution of India and merge ourselves with the BJP," Raghav Chadha said at a press conference, which was also attended by Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal.

Chadha Cites Deviation from 'Core Ideology'

Answering queries, Raghav Chadha said that AAP has 10 members in the Rajya Sabha and seven of them have decided to leave the party and merge with BJP.

Chadha said that the decision stems from AAP "moving away from its core ideology" and alleged that it is now working for "personal benefits".

"The AAP, which I nurtured with my blood and sweat, and gave 15 years of my youth to, has deviated from its principles, values and core morals. Now this party does not work in the interest of the nation but for its personal benefits...For the past few years, I could feel that I am the right man in the wrong party. So, today, we announce that I am distancing myself from the AAP and getting close to the public," he said.

The move came days after AAP removed Chadha as Deputy Leader in the Rajya Sabha. (ANI)