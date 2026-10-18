AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj has accused the Delhi Police of harassing the Bengali community in CR Park during Durga Puja celebrations, alleging that police personnel cut electricity connections at a pandal and showed 'stepmotherly treatment'.

AAP Leader Accuses Delhi Police of Harassment

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj accused Delhi Police of harassing the Bengali community and Durga Puja committees in Chittaranjan (CR) Park, alleging that police personnel cut electricity connections at a pandal. In a post on X tagged to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Bharadwaj alleged that police officers were harassing the community "like never before".

Bharadwaj alleged differing treatment, saying the Delhi government speaks of allowing 24x7 businesses and shops, and that most Ram Leelas are permitted to continue past midnight. Bharadwaj claimed that on Saturday, police constables "barged into the B Block Durga Puja pandal and forcibly cut the electrical connections, damaging their equipment". "Attention @LtGovDelhi saab, Delhi Police officers are harassing the Bengali community and CR Park Durga Puja Committees like never before. This community is one of the most decent and well-educated sections of Delhi. When the Delhi Govt talks about 24x7 businesses and shops, and most Ram-leelas are allowed past midnight, why the stepmotherly treatment for the Bengali community? Yesterday, police constables barged into the B Block Durga Puja pandal and forcibly cut the electrical connections, damaging their equipment. This is not done," said Bharadwaj.

Traffic Advisory for Durga Puja

Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory in view of Durga Puja celebrations in Chittaranjan Park (CR Park), Greater Kailash-II and adjoining areas of South Delhi from October 16 to 20, with restrictions in place daily from 4 pm to midnight. According to the advisory, a large number of devotees and visitors from Delhi and adjoining areas are expected to visit the Puja pandals. As the pandals are located in residential colonies with limited road space and no designated visitor parking areas, heavy footfall and traffic congestion are expected during the evening hours. Private vehicles of visitors and devotees will not be allowed to enter CR Park and Greater Kailash-II during the restriction hours.