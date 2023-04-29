Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AAP Rajya Sabha Member Sanjeev Arora lauds 'Operation Kaveri'

    Sanjeev Arora commended the Central Government's "Operation Kaveri" and the Indian Air Force's (IAF) gallant service to rescue Indians from conflict-torn Sudan.

    AAP Rajya Sabha Member Sanjeev Arora lauds 'Operation Kaveri' anr
    First Published Apr 29, 2023, 7:51 PM IST

    New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lawmaker Sanjeev Arora commended the Central Government's "Operation Kaveri" and the Indian Air Force's (IAF) gallant service to rescue Indians from conflict-torn Sudan amid the Bharatiya Janata Party's blistering criticism of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the bungalow row. 

    "We should appreciate Operation Kaveri which has been started by the Government of India to evacuate Indians from conflict-torn Sudan. I also congratulate the Air Force officers in this regard for Special Operations in Sudan," said Rajya Sabha MP Arora. 

    During the continuing turmoil in Sudan, the Indian Air Force rescued 121 Indian citizens from a small airport at Wadi Saydna near Khartoum, Sudan.

    The sixth Operation Kaveri Flight, carrying 365 Indian citizens, departed Jeddah on Saturday for New Delhi.

     "Another flight carrying Indian evacuees departs from Jeddah to New Delhi. 365 passengers onboard this 6th outbound flight are on their way back home," MEA official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

    The Indian expatriates shouted "Bharat Mata ki jai" and "Vande Mataram" and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar for bringing them back from Sudan as part of Operation Kaveri.

    The country's army and a paramilitary group have been engaged in a deadly battle in Sudan for the last few days, which has reportedly resulted in the deaths of numerous people. Following a coup in October 2021, Sudan's military has been in control of the nation through a sovereign council ever since.
     

    Last Updated Apr 29, 2023, 7:51 PM IST
