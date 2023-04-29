Gift to Mumbaikars! Maharashtra govt announces 25% fare concession in Mumbai metro

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Beginning on May 1, those over the age of 65, people with physical disabilities, and students up to grade 12 can use Metro Lines 2A and 7 for free. 

    First Published Apr 29, 2023, 6:54 PM IST

    Mumbai: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday announced a 25% discount in the ticket prices of Mumbai Metro trains. Beginning on May 1, those over the age of 65, people with physical disabilities, and students up to grade 12 can use Metro Lines 2A and 7 for free. Notably, Maharashtra Day is observed on May 1.

    According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office, the advantage will be extended to thousands of owners of the National Common Mobility Card (Mumbai One). Only Mumbai One passes for 45 or 60 rides would be eligible for the discount.

    Shinde described this as a gift from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL), which manages and maintains Metro Lines 2A and 7.

    Senior citizens will need to produce proof of age, divyang people will need to submit legal documentation, such as medical records or government disability certifications, and students will need to present their PAN card or the PAN card of one of their parents along with a school ID in order to qualify for the concession. Any ticket window on the Line 2A and 7 route will accept these documents as identification. Many commuters' costs will be lowered by this concession, making it cheaper for them to travel in Mumbai.

    Shinde also mentioned that his administration had made it such that senior citizens may ride state-run buses for free, while female passengers could take advantage of a 50% discount on bus fares.

    While line 7 (red line) runs between Andheri E and Dahisar E, Metro 2A (yellow line) connects Dahisar E and DN Nagar in Andheri West. By encouraging the use of public transport, this initiative will work to lessen city traffic congestion and pollution.

     

