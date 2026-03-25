AAP MLAs protested outside the Delhi Assembly over LPG prices, with Atishi accusing PM Modi of 'surrendering before America'. This occurs as conflict in West Asia disrupts energy supplies, though two Indian LPG carriers have safely passed Hormuz.

AAP Protests LPG Price Hike in Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs on Wednesday staged a protest outside the Delhi Assembly over the issue of LPG cylinder prices. During the protest, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi, strongly criticised the BJP government, claiming, "PM Modi has surrendered before America, and people of the country are facing the consequences."

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She further accused the BJP of failing to deliver on its promises, stating, "The BJP promised during the election that it would give free cylinders on Holi and Diwali. Now it makes sense what their plan was: to make the cylinders disappear altogether so everything becomes free. The BJP don't know how to run a government, whether in India or in Delhi... Today, the people of Delhi are fed up with the BJP..."

West Asia Conflict Disrupts Global Trade

The ongoing conflict in West Asia has entered its fourth week, disrupting trade routes through the Strait of Hormuz. Tensions escalated following the killing of 86-year-old Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel on February 28. In retaliation, Iran targeted Israeli and US assets across several Gulf countries, causing further disruptions to the waterway and impacting international energy markets as well as global economic stability.

Indian LPG Carriers Transit Strait of Hormuz

A day earlier, two Indian LPG carriers, Jag Vasant and Pine Gas, had successfully transited through the strategic Strait of Hormuz, marking a significant movement in energy transport. The vessels, carrying a substantial cargo of 92,612.59 MT of LPG, were seen in visuals as the Pine Gas LPG carrier crossed the critical maritime chokepoint.

Ensuring the operations of these massive carriers, the vessels have 33 and 27 Indian seafarers onboard, respectively, managing the transit through the area.

Following their successful passage, these vessels are now destined for India to bolster domestic energy supplies. The carriers are likely to reach Indian ports between March 26 and 28, completing their journey from the Gulf.

PM Modi Calls for United Effort

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also called for combined efforts of the Centre and state governments to tackle the challenges posed against the nation amid the conflict in West Asia. PM Modi addressed the Rajya Sabha and called for a united voice promoting peace and dialogue globally, as the ongoing West Asia conflict disrupts trade, energy supplies, and affects the safety of millions of Indians in the Gulf.