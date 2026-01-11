The Aam Aadmi Party protested outside BJP's Delhi HQ over a doctored video of LoP Atishi, allegedly circulated by BJP leaders. Several AAP leaders were detained. The party accused the BJP of trying to vitiate religious harmony and divert from real issues.

AAP Protests BJP Over Allegedly Doctored Atishi Video

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a massive protest outside the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday over the alleged circulation of a doctored video of Delhi Leader of Opposition (LoP) and former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi. Several AAP MLAs and party leaders were detained by the police during the demonstration.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The protest follows a video shared by BJP leaders, including Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra, which AAP claims was manipulated to include words Atishi did not speak and to allegedly disrespect Sikh Gurus. Delhi AAP President Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "AAP workers are demanding an apology from CM Rekha Gupta. Demanding this, we have come here near the BJP office. It has been proven that BJP minister Kapil Mishra inserted false words in Atishi's video and attempted to vitiate religious harmony in the country. Action should be taken against them."

Widespread Demonstrations by AAP

Earlier, on Saturday, AAP leaders, led by Bharadwaj, visited Raj Ghat in New Delhi to offer prayers and protest against the BJP over the video.

AAP MLA Jarnail Singh accused the BJP of using the doctored clip as a diversion from critical issues in the national capital, saying, "The BJP government has resorted to a very cheap conspiracy to sideline the real issues of Delhi in this assembly session...this doctored video is an example of their corrupt thoughts."

In addition, AAP workers gheraoed the residence of Shiromani Akali Dal Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal in Lambi, Sri Muktsar Sahib district, opposing his alleged role in circulating the manipulated video.

On 9 January, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs staged a protest outside the Delhi Assembly against the state government. AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha accused the BJP-led state government of trying to divert attention from key issues in Delhi, such as law and order, contaminated water, pollution and the Yamuna by circulating a "fraudulent" video involving LoP Atishi. (ANI)