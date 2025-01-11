AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi dies from bullet injuries, family claims accidental self-shooting

Ludhiana: Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, the MLA from Ludhiana West, passed away due to bullet injuries under mysterious circumstances on Friday night. According to Ludhiana DCP Jaskaran Singh Teja, the 58-year-old politician was brought dead to DMC hospital around 12 am, and his body has been placed in the mortuary for postmortem.

Also Read: Why Xi Jinping visited Vadnagar? PM Modi reveals Chinese President's historic connection to his village

Gogi's family, including his wife, son, and daughter, were with him in his last moments. His wife, Dr. Sukhchain Kaur Gogi, heard the gunshot and rushed to find her husband lying in a pool of blood. With the help of security personnel, the family took him to DMCH, where he was declared brought dead.

"As per the family members, he shot himself accidentally and sustained bullet injuries to his head. Gurpreet Gogi was declared dead at the hospital, his body has been kept at the mortuary in the DMC hospital," DCP Jaskaran Singh Teja said.

Gogi's political career was marked by his dedication to public service. He served as an MC councillor at least twice before becoming an MLA in 2022. He was also the Congress district (Urban) president and had joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) before the 2022 Vidhan Sabha elections.

One of his notable act was going against his own party and breaking the foundation stone of the Buddha Nullah Pipeline Project in August 2024, alleging delays. He had initially laid the foundation stone in May 2022. Gogi was also known for his sentimental attachment to a scooter gifted by his mother, Parveen Bassi, which he considered his lucky mascot.

In his last Facebook post, Gogi discussed the cleaning of Budha Nala and his visit to Sheetala Mata Mandir BRS Nagar, where he assured the priest and management that the guilty would be brought to book. He also attended a Lohri function organized by the Ludhiana Bar Association on Friday, alongside Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Sandhwan.

Also Read: L&T's FY24 annual report reveals chairman received Rs 51 cr pay amid backlash over 90-hour work week comment

Latest Videos