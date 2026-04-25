AAP's Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal slammed defecting MPs as "rotten eggs" for joining the BJP, accusing the ruling party of trying to silence Punjab's voice. Raghav Chadha and others formalised the split, citing AAP's deviation from its principles.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief Spokesperson Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Saturday termed the MPs merging with the BJP "rotten eggs", alleging that the ruling party is attempting to stifle the party's voice in the upper house of the parliament.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, Dhaliwal asserted that these MPs were given a ticket from the party's top brass with a "noble" intention, but they "betrayed" the people of Punjab. "When Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann gave them Rajya Sabha tickets, the idea was to represent youth, education, industry and culture... The intention was noble, but just as when you buy eggs, some turn out rotten. These rotten eggs betrayed Punjab. The BJP has already tried to silence Punjab's voice. Now they attempt to shut us out of Rajya Sabha," he said, stressing that Punjab's voice cannot be "silenced," Dhaliwal said. Emphasising that Punjab's people know how to fight for their rights, he said, "We will continue to fight for Punjab's demands, for its people, and for its future."

AAP MPs Merge with BJP

These remarks come after the trio of MPs--Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal--parted ways with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday and subsequently joined the BJP in the presence of party leadership.

Addressing a presser in the national capital, Chadha informed that Sandeep Pathak, Harbhajan Singh, Rajinder Gupta, Vikramjit Singh Sahney and Swati Maliwal have also switched to the BJP. Raghav Chadha said that they have informed the Chairman of the House, in accordance with the rules, of leaving the party. He formalised a split that had been building for weeks, announcing that two-thirds of the party's Upper House members would merge with the BJP.

Raghav Chadha on Leaving AAP

Meanwhile, Raghav Chadha, on Saturday, after his exit from AAP, alleged that the party has deviated from its core principles and no longer provides space for honest workers."Today, every true patriot who nurtured the Aam Aadmi Party with their blood and sweat and joined it with great expectations has either left the Aam Aadmi Party or is leaving it. Every honest, hardworking person feels that there is no longer room for work in the Aam Aadmi Party. And the Aam Aadmi Party is now walking on a wrong path that no one wants to be associated with. Consequently, one by one, many leaders have left the Aam Aadmi Party," Chadha said.

AAP Youth Wing Protests Defection

Following this, Aam Aadmi Party's Youth Wing on Saturday staged aggressive protests against the seven Rajya Sabha MPs who recently merged with the Bharatiya Janata Party. Demonstrators targeted the residences of these MPs, branding them "Gaddar" (traitor) in a series of coordinated demonstrations across Punjab. (ANI)