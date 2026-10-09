Aaditya Thackeray hit out at protest restrictions in Delhi for the CJP's Oct 10 rally, calling it an 'undeclared emergency'. Delhi Police have banned gatherings, citing Section 163, amid heavy security deployment across the national capital.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday criticised restrictions on protests in Delhi while accusing the government of imposing an “emergency without the guts to call it so” ahead of the proposed October 10 protest at Jantar Mantar. In a post on X, Thackeray was responding to a statement by Delhi Police DCP Shrishti Pandey regarding the proposed CJP protest on October 10 and criticised the restrictions on gatherings. He said, “Imposing Emergency without the guts to call it so. What a shame! The world is watching India’s democracy be reclaimed by the citizens, from the grips of autocratic regime that fears real democracy!"

Delhi Police Prohibits Protest, Warns of Legal Action

Meanwhile, DCP Shrishti Pandey said that Section 163 was in effect and that protests were not permitted at Jantar Mantar or elsewhere. Explaining the police position on the proposed protest, Pandey said, "Section 163 is in effect, meaning protests are not permitted, neither at Jantar Mantar nor anywhere else. Any gathering will be considered illegal, and we would be compelled to take necessary legal action against it. I would like to urge the protestors not to participate in such illegal gatherings. Please prioritise your own safety as well. Also, consider the safety of your family. Regarding protests that are illegal, there is a proper way to participate in the process. By joining an illegal protest, you could end up facing long-term legal consequences."

Massive Security Deployment in Delhi

Delhi has been put on high alert ahead of the CJP protest scheduled for October 10, with extensive security arrangements being put in place across the national capital, sources said. According to sources, around 23,000 security personnel are expected to be deployed across Delhi between October 8 and 12.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has provided the Delhi Police with additional companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to strengthen security arrangements in view of the proposed protest and other potential gatherings in the national capital.

The CJP has announced a protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10, with participants expected to raise demands including the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. However, permission for the proposed protest has not been granted so far, sources said.

Security agencies are also closely monitoring social media activity. Some groups have issued calls on social media for protests or gatherings in Delhi around October 10. Authorities are monitoring such calls to prevent any confrontation or law-and-order situation.

Neighbouring states, particularly Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, have also been alerted in view of the protest calls. The New Delhi area is expected to witness extensive security deployment on October 10, with multi-layered barricading, CCTV surveillance and Facial Recognition System (FRS)-enabled cameras being used to monitor movement. (ANI)