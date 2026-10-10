Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Aaditya Thackeray and TMC's Abhishek Banerjee slammed the BJP government, alleging mass detentions of citizens in Delhi to suppress protests. They questioned if these actions amount to dictatorship, comparing them to Hitler's era.

Aaditya Thackeray questions 'dictatorship'

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday alleged that the BJP was detaining Indian citizens out of fear, questioning whether such actions amounted to dictatorship. “This isn't just about detention; the BJP is in a state of tension, which is why everyone is facing detention. It is the fear within the BJP that has led to the detention of Indian citizens. If this isn't dictatorship, then what is?” Thackeray told reporters here.

TMC alleges mass detentions, compares govt to Hitler's era

Earlier today, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee accused the BJP government and Delhi Police of detaining around 2,500 people in connection with protests in the national capital, alleging that even a peaceful demonstration by former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and five TMC MPs was not allowed. Banerjee alleged that those detained included party workers, supporters, people with no political affiliation and bystanders. He also compared the government’s actions to the era of Adolf Hitler and questioned why a government elected by the people was afraid of peaceful protests. “Today, across Delhi, the BJP government and the Delhi Police have detained around 2,500 people, including party activists, supporters, individuals with no political affiliation, and even bystanders simply standing on the street. Mamata Banerjee and five Members of Parliament were sitting at a bus stop, staging a peaceful protest against the theft of votes in Bengal; yet, even that form of protest was denied to them. This surpasses even the era of Hitler. If this government was elected by the people, why is it so afraid of the common man’s protest?” he said.

TMC MP further alleged that metro stations, railway stations and airports were being kept shut despite Supreme Court directives, claiming that the restrictions were aimed at preventing people from reaching protest venues. “Even after the Supreme Court’s directives, you are keeping metro stations, railway stations, and airports shut. Previously, we used to see protesters blocking trains or highways; now, the government itself is doing it to prevent ordinary people from protesting or reaching protest venues,” he said.

Delhi Police detains 1,000 protesters

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has detained 1,000 protesters across the national capital so far on Saturday while attempting to march towards Jantar Mantar for a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. (ANI)