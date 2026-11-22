Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi celebrated the INDIA bloc's significant victories in Rajasthan's local body elections, interpreting the results as a sign that the BJP government is currently on the back foot.

Aaditya Thackeray Hails Congress Wins in Rajasthan Local Elections

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 22 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday described the Congress and INDIA bloc's performance in the Rajasthan local body elections as a reflection of the prevailing political situation in the country, pointing to the party's victories in Zila Parishad and other local elections. Speaking to the reporters, Thackeray said that the Congress and the INDIA alliance had registered a resounding victory.

"In Rajasthan—whether it be municipal corporation elections, panchayat elections, or Zila Parishad (ZP) elections—you would have observed a resounding victory for the INDIA alliance and the Congress," Thackeray said. He further pointed out that the Congress had secured significant victories even in areas where ballot papers were not used. "It seems that the use of ballot papers has been discontinued in many of these elections; yet, even in areas where ballot papers were not used, the Congress has secured a significant number of wins. This reflects the current state of the nation..." he added.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has also asserted that the BJP government is "on the back foot" and emphasised the need to continue working hard to take Rahul Gandhi's message to everyone in view of Rajasthan panchayat election results. Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Gogoi underlined the importance of sustained outreach across the country. "We have to continue to work hard across India to make sure that the message of Rahul Gandhi goes to everyone. And we are seeing that this government is now on the back foot," the Congress MP said.

Taking his attack on the Centre, Gogoi questioned the delay in announcing the dates for the upcoming Parliament session. "It is so much on the back foot that they have not announced the dates for the November-December session of Parliament. They are literally hijacking Parliament... When will the November-December session take place? That's the question," he added.

The Congress on Friday hailed its performance in Rajasthan's Zila Parishad elections, securing a majority in 27 of the state's 37 Zila Parishads, including Jaipur, Jodhpur and Bikaner. The BJP won a majority in six districts, while the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) secured a majority in Nagaur. Congress registered victories in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Alwar, Sikar, Barmer, Bharatpur, Bikaner, Jhunjhunu, Dausa, Chittorgarh, Jaisalmer, Kotputli-Behror, Churu, Jalore, Tonk, Dholpur, Phalodi, Bundi, Bhilwara, Rajsamand, Sawai Madhopur, Sirohi, Hanumangarh, Deeg and Banswara districts. In Jaipur, the Congress secured victories in 14 of the 22 Panchayat Samitis. The BJP won a majority in Chomu and Sambhar Lake, while the RLP secured a majority in Sanganer. No party obtained a clear majority in Amarsar, Jalsu, Mauzamabad, Rampura Dabri and Dudu.