The 9th Military Literature Festival in Chandigarh celebrates India's military history and valour. The event features discussions on modern warfare, insights from British Army officials on shared heritage, and a display of new-gen Indian Army weapons.

The 9th edition of the Military Literature Festival (MLF) 2025, themed 'Heartland and Rimland Powers in a Multi-domain Warfare and India', entered its second day in Chandigarh on Sunday, celebrating India's military history, valour, and strategic thought. The three-day event, being held at the Lake Sports Complex from November 7 to 9, brings together military veterans, historians, strategists, and defence enthusiasts to honour the bravery and sacrifices of Indian soldiers while engaging in discussions on modern warfare and global security challenges.

Shared Military Heritage Highlighted

British Army DCFA Major General John Kendall shared his experience during the festival, saying that it ranges from India being the largest all-voluntary force in history to combat fascism and extremism. "It is a privilege to come to this festival. It is highly educational... It is great to commemorate the shared heritage of the British and Indian military and our shared culture as well... Yesterday, we talked about our shared military heritage, and this ranges from India being the largest all-voluntary force in history to combat fascism and extremism. It ranges from the First World War, where India came to the rescue of the British Army as it was suffering huge casualties in 1914 and fought in every theatre across the globe, but also to the battle of Saragarhi in 1897, where the Sikhs who fought displayed courage, discipline and loyalty to a level that inspires us all," he said.

An Indian Surgeon's Journey in British Army

Major Munish Chauhan, a Medical Officer in the British Army, shared his personal journey and stated, "I am an Indian-born surgeon in the British Army... I went to England for my higher studies and eventually joined the British Army after 2 years. An officer encouraged me to do something else, and I did MBBS from London, and then rejoined the Army as a Medical Officer." He is the first and only Indian born surgeon in the Army.

New-Age Weapons on Display

Meanwhile, Subedar Raghbir Singh highlighted that the festival showcased new-age weapons for the general public. "These new-generation weapons are put on display for the public under the Military Literature Festival here...All of these weapons are used in the Indian Army...People are very interested in knowing about the weapons; they are asking about the range and how they are used...The festival has attracted a large number of people..." he said.

The 9th Military Literature Festival (MLF) is being organised from November 7 to 9 at the Lake Sports Complex in Chandigarh. The festival is held annually by the MLF in association with the Punjab government, Chandigarh's administration and the Army's Western Command. It honours the bravery and sacrifices of Indian soldiers and also serves as a platform to discuss contemporary military, security, and geopolitical issues.