'90% sitting outside system': Rahul Gandhi doubles down on caste census demand, sparks fresh row (WATCH)

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, reiterated his call for a caste census on Saturday, stating that nearly 90% of the Indian population, despite possessing the necessary skills and talents, remains disconnected from the existing system.

Gandhi made these remarks during an event in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive understanding of the socio-economic conditions of various communities.

"90% of the people are not part of the system. They have the required skill, talent, but they are not connected with the system. That's why we are demanding a caste census," Gandhi said. He noted that BJP leaders have responded by suggesting that an OBC section will be allocated after the census is conducted.

Gandhi further explained that a caste census is crucial for accurately understanding the distribution of wealth and ensuring that the benefits reach those who need them the most. "For us, the caste census is not just a census; it is a foundation for policy-making. We want the list of different communities," he asserted.

Highlighting the significance of the census, Gandhi stressed the importance of analyzing the participation of marginalized communities, including OBCs, Dalits, and workers, in key institutions like the bureaucracy, judiciary, and media.

"I will go ahead with the agenda of caste-based census, socio-economic, and institutional survey at any cost, even if it costs me personal political loss," Gandhi declared, underscoring his commitment to the initiative.

Rahul Gandhi's latest comments sparked yet another social media outburst with one user stating, "Another day, another speech by Rahul Gandhi inciting SC-ST-OBC communities. This man is a walking matchbox, ready with kerosene to set India on fire."

Another netizen added, "His agenda is very clear. Destabilise the peace and harmony of the country by any means and break it."

"These people can go to any extent to gain power and they are doing so," said a third user.

Here's a look at some of the reactions to the Congress leader's latest statement:

