Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    '90% sitting outside system': Rahul Gandhi doubles down on caste census demand, sparks fresh row (WATCH)

    Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, reiterated his call for a caste census on Saturday, stating that nearly 90% of the Indian population, despite possessing the necessary skills and talents, remains disconnected from the existing system.

    90 percent sitting outside system Rahul Gandhi doubles down on caste census demand, sparks fresh row (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 24, 2024, 7:46 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 24, 2024, 7:46 PM IST

    Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, reiterated his call for a caste census on Saturday, stating that nearly 90% of the Indian population, despite possessing the necessary skills and talents, remains disconnected from the existing system.

    Gandhi made these remarks during an event in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive understanding of the socio-economic conditions of various communities.

    "90% of the people are not part of the system. They have the required skill, talent, but they are not connected with the system. That's why we are demanding a caste census," Gandhi said. He noted that BJP leaders have responded by suggesting that an OBC section will be allocated after the census is conducted.

    Gandhi further explained that a caste census is crucial for accurately understanding the distribution of wealth and ensuring that the benefits reach those who need them the most. "For us, the caste census is not just a census; it is a foundation for policy-making. We want the list of different communities," he asserted.

    Highlighting the significance of the census, Gandhi stressed the importance of analyzing the participation of marginalized communities, including OBCs, Dalits, and workers, in key institutions like the bureaucracy, judiciary, and media.

    "I will go ahead with the agenda of caste-based census, socio-economic, and institutional survey at any cost, even if it costs me personal political loss," Gandhi declared, underscoring his commitment to the initiative.

    Rahul Gandhi's latest comments sparked yet another social media outburst with one user stating, "Another day, another speech by Rahul Gandhi inciting SC-ST-OBC communities. This man is a walking matchbox, ready with kerosene to set India on fire."

    Another netizen added, "His agenda is very clear. Destabilise the peace and harmony of the country by any means and break it."

    "These people can go to any extent to gain power and they are doing so," said a third user.

    Here's a look at some of the reactions to the Congress leader's latest statement:

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India needs 400 million more women in workforce by 2047 to achieve $14 trillion economy: Report snt

    India needs 400 million more women in workforce by 2047 to achieve $14 trillion economy: Report

    Kerala: Schools operating as relief camps in landslide-hit Wayanad to reopen on August 27 2024 anr

    Kerala: Schools operating as relief camps in landslide-hit Wayanad to reopen on August 27

    Kolkata rape-murder horror: CBI files FIR against RG Kar college ex-principal Sandip Ghosh in graft case snt

    Kolkata rape-murder horror: CBI files FIR against RG Kar college ex-principal Sandip Ghosh in corruption case

    Vasai HORROR! Woman burns stepsons' private parts with hot knife over household chores, arrested anr

    Vasai HORROR! Woman burns stepsons' private parts with hot knife over household chores, arrested

    Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls 2024: Mehbooba's PDP releases manifesto, focuses on restoring trade ties with Pakistan AJR

    J-K Assembly polls 2024: Mehbooba's PDP releases manifesto, focuses on restoring trade ties with Pakistan

    Recent Stories

    football EPL 2024-25: Joao Pedro's stoppage-time goal fires Brighton to stunning 2-1 win over Manchester United snt

    EPL 2024-25: Joao Pedro's stoppage-time goal fires Brighton to stunning 2-1 win over Manchester United

    Kim Kardashian bikini body: 5 tips to get the perfect hour-glass figure RKK

    Kim Kardashian bikini body: 5 tips to get the perfect hourglass figure

    cricket Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood to miss T20I series against Scotland due to injury scr

    Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood to miss T20I series against Scotland due to injury

    Massage to diet, 7 effective tips to treat hairfall AJR

    Massage to diet, 7 effective tips to treat hairfall

    football Barcelona vs Athletic Club: Summer signing Dani Olmo included in Barca's squad after registration fiasco scr

    Barcelona vs Athletic Club: Summer signing Dani Olmo included in Barca's squad despite registration fiasco

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon