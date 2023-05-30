Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Modi Government completes 9 years in power; PM recalls era of 'Seva'

    Tagging his post with the hashtag '9 Years of Seva', PM Modi said: "Today, as we complete 9 years in service to the nation, I am filled with humility and gratitude. Every decision made, every action taken, has been guided by the desire to improve the lives of people. We will keep working even harder to build a developed India."

    9 years of Modi government PM Modi says interest of people guided govt decisions
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published May 30, 2023, 10:00 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to state that every decision made and every action taken by his government in the last nine years has been guided by the desire to improve the lives of people.

    Tagging his post with the hashtag '9 Years of Seva', PM Modi said: "Today, as we complete 9 years in service to the nation, I am filled with humility and gratitude. Every decision made, every action taken, has been guided by the desire to improve the lives of people. We will keep working even harder to build a developed India."

    Hours earlier, he posted a video stating how, in the last 9 years, the country had achieved many accomplishments that were difficult to even imagine in earlier times.

    Prime Minister's Cabinet colleagues, too, took to social media to showcase the government's achievements.

    "9 Years of a New Dawn, 9 Years of India's New Journey, 9 Years of New India, 9 Years of Inclusive Transformation, 9 Years of Visionary Leadership... The oaths that gave wings to hope, aspirations, dreams & ambitions of 140 crore Indians," said Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri

    Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, "I extend my heartfelt wishes to the dynamic and visionary PM, Shri @NarendraModi Ji on completing nine glorious years of leading Bharat. His exemplary leadership has presented a new India to the world, which is a combination of Sanatana Bharat and modern-day India."

     

    Last Updated May 30, 2023, 10:20 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: By-election to 19 local body wards begins in nine districts

    Kerala: By-election to 19 local body wards begins in nine districts

    Delhi crime How one phone led police to Sahil who brutally stabbed 16 year old girlfriend gcw

    Delhi crime: How one phone led police to Sahil who brutally stabbed 16-year-old girlfriend

    Man hit by Vande Bharat Express dies in Kerala's Kozhikode anr

    Man hit by Vande Bharat Express dies in Kerala's Kozhikode

    Delhi crime No one called cops there was delay of 30 minutes in reporting the incident says police gcw

    Delhi crime: No one called cops, there was delay of 25-30 minutes in reporting the incident, says police

    Jammu and Kashmir At least 8 killed many injured as bus going to Vaishno Devi skids off bridge gcw

    Jammu and Kashmir: At least 8 killed, 30 injured as bus going to Vaishno Devi skids off bridge

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2023 Final, CSK vs GT, Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans: 'Hard thing would be to work hard for nine months' - MS Dhoni on playing another season (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023 Final: 'Hard thing would be to work hard for 9 months' - CSK's MS Dhoni on playing another season

    Kerala: By-election to 19 local body wards begins in nine districts

    Kerala: By-election to 19 local body wards begins in nine districts

    Delhi crime How one phone led police to Sahil who brutally stabbed 16 year old girlfriend gcw

    Delhi crime: How one phone led police to Sahil who brutally stabbed 16-year-old girlfriend

    World No Tobacco Day 2023: Beyond smoking- know the surprising risk factors for bladder cancer RBA

    World No Tobacco Day 2023: Beyond smoking- know the surprising risk factors for bladder cancer

    IPL 2023 Final, CSK vs GT, Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans: 6-tim winner Ambati Rayudu gladdened to retire with a smile (WATCH)-ayh

    CSK crowned IPL 2023 champion: Can smile for the rest of my life, says Ambati Rayudu (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon