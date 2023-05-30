Modi Government completes 9 years in power; PM recalls era of 'Seva'

Tagging his post with the hashtag '9 Years of Seva', PM Modi said: "Today, as we complete 9 years in service to the nation, I am filled with humility and gratitude. Every decision made, every action taken, has been guided by the desire to improve the lives of people. We will keep working even harder to build a developed India."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to state that every decision made and every action taken by his government in the last nine years has been guided by the desire to improve the lives of people.

Tagging his post with the hashtag '9 Years of Seva', PM Modi said: "Today, as we complete 9 years in service to the nation, I am filled with humility and gratitude. Every decision made, every action taken, has been guided by the desire to improve the lives of people. We will keep working even harder to build a developed India."

Hours earlier, he posted a video stating how, in the last 9 years, the country had achieved many accomplishments that were difficult to even imagine in earlier times.

Prime Minister's Cabinet colleagues, too, took to social media to showcase the government's achievements.

"9 Years of a New Dawn, 9 Years of India's New Journey, 9 Years of New India, 9 Years of Inclusive Transformation, 9 Years of Visionary Leadership... The oaths that gave wings to hope, aspirations, dreams & ambitions of 140 crore Indians," said Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, "I extend my heartfelt wishes to the dynamic and visionary PM, Shri @NarendraModi Ji on completing nine glorious years of leading Bharat. His exemplary leadership has presented a new India to the world, which is a combination of Sanatana Bharat and modern-day India."