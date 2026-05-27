A nine-year-old boy was brutally attacked by three stray dogs in Surat’s Salabatpura area on Sunday evening. The child suffered more than 15 bite injuries during the dog attack, which was caught on CCTV.

A nine-year-old boy was brutally attacked by three stray dogs in Surat’s Salabatpura area on Sunday evening. The child, a Class 3 student and son of 36-year-old tailor Mohammad Sabir Siddiqui, suffered more than 15 bite injuries during the dog attack, which was caught on CCTV. The family, originally from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, lives in Nawabni Chawl and earns a livelihood through tailoring work. They were preparing to leave for their native place by train on Monday to celebrate Eid with relatives.

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According to sources, the family had gone to a clothing shop in Tirupati Market near Begumwadi for Eid shopping when the boy briefly stepped outside the store. Moments later, a stray dog lunged at him, knocked him to the ground, and began dragging him across the basement area of the market building. Within seconds, two more dogs joined the attack.

The chilling CCTV footage reportedly shows the helpless child being pulled and mauled by the dogs as shoppers nearby remained unaware. The attack reportedly lasted nearly 40 seconds before passersby and the boy’s father noticed the chaos and rushed to rescue him.

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By the time the dogs were chased away, the child had sustained severe bite wounds on his head, hands, and several other parts of the body, leaving him bleeding profusely. He was immediately rushed to a hospital, where doctors began treatment and administered an anti-rabies vaccine.

A team from the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) later visited the area to capture the dogs, but they could not be located.

“During the recent sterilization and vaccination drive, the highest number of dogs covered were in the Central Zone and Limbayat Zone areas,” an SMC officer said.