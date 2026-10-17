A nine-year-old boy who fell into a borewell in Jodhpur was declared dead after a 39-hour rescue operation. The child, who had fallen in while playing, was pulled out by NDRF and SDRF teams but could not be saved.

A nine-year-old boy who fell into a borewell in Rajasthan's Jodhpur was brought out on Saturday after a 39-hour-long rescue operation. However, he was declared dead after being rushed to a hospital.

The child had fallen into the borewell while playing on Friday afternoon. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Civil Defence and the district administration were involved in the rescue operation.

Initial Response and Mobilisation

Speaking to ANI on Friday, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Bhawani Singh said that the police received information about the incident at around 1 pm on Friday, following which senior officials and rescue teams were mobilised. "Around 1:00 pm, we received information that a child had fallen into a borewell. The child is the son of Pacharam, who works as a farmer on this land. Since the water pump was malfunctioning, the pipes had been removed; Pacharam and the technician were in the process of attending to the pump when the child, who had wandered over while playing, suddenly fell into the borewell," Singh said.

He added that senior officials from the administration and police reached the spot promptly, while the SDRF team from Jodhpur and the NDRF team from Ajmer were deployed for the rescue operation. "Everyone involved has been working continuously on the rescue operation," Singh said.

Rescue Efforts and Challenges

NDRF Assistant Commandant Praveen Kumar said the team left Ajmer at around 2 pm on Friday and reached the site at 8 pm before immediately joining the rescue efforts. "Yesterday, around 1:00 pm, a 9-year-old child fell into a borewell while playing. We (the NDRF team) departed from Ajmer around 2:00 pm and arrived here at 8:00 pm. Upon our arrival, we immediately commenced operations. Before we arrived, teams from the SDRF, Civil Defence, and the district administration were already engaged in the rescue effort," Kumar said.

He said the borewell was around 1,050 feet deep, with the child trapped at a depth of approximately 610 feet. Kumar further said that, based on camera footage from inside the borewell, the child appeared to be unconscious during the last observation. "Based on what we have observed via the camera, the child appeared unconscious the last time he was seen, with no visible movement. Only a medical officer can comment on the actual situation," he said.

The rescue operation continued through the night and into Saturday, with teams working to bring the child out. The child was eventually retrieved after approximately 39 hours but was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. (ANI)