BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan criticised Rahul Gandhi's remark that the central govt "will not last till next year," calling it "anti-democratic" and an "assault on India's sovereignty." He also questioned the funding of Gandhi's foreign trips.

BJP Slams Remarks as 'Frontal Assault on India's Sovereignty'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson CR Kesavan on Monday criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks that the Central government "will not last till next year," calling them "anti-democratic" and a "frontal assault on India's sovereignty, integrity and unity."

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Kesavan alleged that Gandhi had repeatedly made "provocative" and "anarchic" remarks against the country and claimed there was a "dangerous pattern" in his statements. "The anti-democratic and provocative remarks of Rahul Gandhi are a frontal assault on India's sovereignty, integrity and unity. The people of India are firmly standing by the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is not the first time Rahul Gandhi has made such anarchic remarks against the country. There is a dangerous pattern to Rahul Gandhi's remarks," Kesavan told ANI.

Kesavan Questions Foreign Trip Funding

He further alleged that the Congress leader has often been associated with individuals and institutions abroad that seek to "defame and destabilise" India. "Many a time we have seen Rahul Gandhi, especially on foreign soil, gallivanting with individuals and institutions and anti-India forces who openly peddle an agenda to defame, demean and destabilise India," he said. Calling into the funding sources which enable the Congress leader's foreign trips, the BJP spokesperson called for Gandhi to disclose all of his sources of funding. "One thing Rahul Gandhi needs to answer is, since people have been asking about the source of the foreign funding of Rahul Gandhi's trips abroad... It's high time Rahul Gandhi discloses before the nation the foreign trail and the source of funding for his trips abroad," he said.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh Attacks Gandhi

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Giriraj Singh also attacked the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, accusing him of attempting to "incite the youth" against Prime Minister Narendra Modi through "baseless statements" against the government. "Rahul Gandhi is no longer with the Congress; he has become 'Rahul Miyan.' He has turned it into a Maoist Muslim Congress, and he should not remain under this misconception--the country stands with PM Modi," the Union Minister said.

Context of Gandhi's Controversial Statements

The statements by BJP leaders come a few days after the Congress leader had claimed that if the current economic situation of the country persists, the government "will not last till next year". Gandhi made the remarks while addressing a meeting of the advisory council of the party's Minority Department.

Multiple leaders were present at the meeting on May 23, including KC Venugopal, Abhishek Singhvi, Tariq Anwar, Imran Masood, and the party's Minority Department Chairman, Shayar Imran. Congress MP Imran Masood, who was also present at the meeting, had criticised the Centre on Sunday for the rising costs and fuel price hikes, while also claiming that the government is unfairly labelling people's concerns online as being of foreign influence.

Rahul Gandhi has previously made remarks against the Election Commission, too, as he addressed an event in the United States. While addressing the Indian diaspora in Boston, Gandhi had alleged that the Election Commission (EC) in India was "compromised," further stating that there was something fundamentally wrong with the system. Citing the example of the Maharashtra elections, the Senior Congress leader stated that there was an addition of 65 lakh voters to the voter list in two hours, which was impossible. (ANI)