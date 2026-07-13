18 Amarnath Yatra pilgrims were injured after two buses and a car collided on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban. All injured were treated at a district hospital and have been discharged, officials confirmed.

At least 18 pilgrims were injured after two Jammu and Kashmir Road Transport Corporation (JKRTC) buses and a car carrying pilgrims for the ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra collided near the Chanderkote Langar Point on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district on Monday, officials said.

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A joint rescue operation was launched by the Civil Administration, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police, following which all the injured were shifted to the district hospital for treatment.

Official Response and Pilgrim Status

CRPF Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Manish Kumar Sachar said all the injured pilgrims had been discharged and were being shifted to another convoy. "At 7.21 AM, there were two buses that were going to the convoy. Almost 18 travellers faced minor injuries. We brought them to the Ramban hospital. Everyone has been discharged from the hospital and is being shifted to another convoy," Sachar told ANI.

Deputy Commissioner Ramban Mohammad Alyas Khan said the accident occurred when the Yatra convoy reached the Chanderkote Langar Point. "At around 7.20 AM, when the Pahalgam Yatra convoy reached the Chanderkote Langar Point, there was a collision between two SRTC buses. A car was also hit during the incident. Eighteen people have been injured," Khan told ANI.

All Pilgrims Stable and Discharged

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Ramban Dr Kamal Jee Zadoo said all the injured pilgrims were in stable condition. "A few vehicles collided, resulting in injuries to a total of 18 people. Our medical team stationed at the camp provided on-the-spot treatment and first aid, after which we referred them to the district hospital. At the district hospital, they underwent further evaluation and tests, and all were found to be in stable condition. We have discharged all the patients," he said. (ANI)

Heightened Security for Amarnath Yatra

The accident comes amid heightened security arrangements for the ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra. Security has been intensified along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway with regular night domination exercises, increased Quick Response Team (QRT) patrolling, and enhanced vehicle checking at strategic locations to ensure the safe movement of pilgrims.

Joint teams of security forces have been conducting extensive surveillance and checking operations, including in Ramban district's Banihal area.

The CRPF has also deployed Road Opening Parties (ROPs) along National Highway-44 and established a 24x7 Mobile Health Camp at Chanderkote in Ramban to provide medical assistance to pilgrims and locals.

The 57-day Amarnath Yatra began on July 3 and will conclude on August 28 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. (ANI)