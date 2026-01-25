Iconic structures across India, including Salal Dam and CST Mumbai, are illuminated in tricolour for the 77th Republic Day. The Indian Army will debut a unique 'Battle Array' combat formation at the parade, showcasing its modern capabilities.

From the mountains of Jammu and Kashmir to the coasts of Mumbai, several cities on Saturday, including Reasi, Mumbai, and Lucknow, were transformed into a sea of saffron, white, and green on Saturday as iconic structures were illuminated to mark the lead-up to the 77th Republic Day. Major landmarks, including the Salal Dam in Jammu and Kashmir, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai, and the Government buildings in Lucknow, reflected a vibrant, patriotic atmosphere in the cities.

Salal Dam in Reasi district, Jammu and Kashmir, was illuminated in tricolour on Saturday evening, with the massive dam structure lit in saffron, white, and green.

Several buildings were illuminated in the hues of the tricolour in Mumbai ahead of the Republic Day 2026 celebration, including the Western Railway headquarters, which were lit up in the colours of the Indian national flag on Saturday night.

Government buildings and major roads in the capital city of Uttar Pradesh were illuminated. The city witnessed tricolour lighting on Saturday as primary roadways were decorated for the 77th Republic Day. The full-dress rehearsal for the 2026 Republic Day parade was held on Saturday in front of the Assembly building in Lucknow, where senior district officials were in attendance. During the rehearsal, the contingents of the participating forces, schoolchildren, and artists impressed everyone with their flawless performance.

Indian Army to Showcase 'Battle Array' Formation

Meanwhile, the Indian Army will present a powerful, future-ready combat profile at the 77th Republic Day Parade, scheduled to be held on 26 January at Kartavya Path in the national capital, through a unique, first-of-its-kind "Battle Array" (Ranbhoomi Vyuh Rachna) formation. This display will offer citizens a rare visual insight into how the Army deploys and fights as an integrated, networked and technology-enabled force on the modern battlefield.

For the first time within the parade's parameters, the Indian Army's marching and mechanised columns will be organised in a combat-oriented offensive formation, depicting the sequence of forces employed during operations. A number of platforms and units will make their Republic Day Parade debut, highlighting the Army's rapid modernisation and technological transformation.

The 77th Republic Day Parade will thus stand out as a vivid demonstration of the Indian Army's transformation into a technology-driven, integrated and combat-ready force, firmly anchored in indigenous capability and operational excellence. (ANI)