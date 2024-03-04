77-year-old Japanese Mitsubishi executive sings Tamil song from Rajinikanth's film; WATCH viral video

At the GLOBIZZ'24 event hosted by Pondicherry University, Kuboki San, a 77-year-old executive from Mitsubishi Corporation, sang and grooved to the song from Muthu, which emerged as the highest-grossing Indian movie in Japan in 1995.

The video was shared by Indian Railways Officer Ananth Rupanagudi on X (formerly Twitter). While sharing the video, he wrote: "At the age of 77, Mr. Kuboki San of Mitusubishi Corporation Ltd, Japan, at the GLOBIZZ'24 event conducted by Pondicherry University! He enthralled the MBA students with the Tamil Song from Rajnikanth starred movie "Muthu", which has been rocking in Japan since 1995!"

The two-minute video was posted on March 2 and has received 5,000 likes and over 3.5 lakh views on the microblogging site.

Internet users hailed the Japanese man's performance. A user wrote, "The reach of peak Thalaivar is miles ahead of any other Indian hero." Another user said, "This is legendary."

'Muthu' starring Rajinikanth, became the highest-grossing Indian film in Japanese history when it opened at the box office in 1995, earning 400 million Japanese Yen, or around 23.5 crores. However, 'RRR' starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR film destroyed the 24-year record-holding film at the Japanese box office in 2022.

