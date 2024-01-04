Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    66 days, 6,700-km march covering 15 states: Check out roadmap of Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra’

    Rahul Gandhi will hold a march from Manipur to Mumbai, passing through 14 states and 85 districts from east to west of India in 66 days, beginning January 14. Here are all the details you need to know.

    66 days 6700 km march covering 15 states check out roadmap of Rahul Gandhi bharat jodo nyaya yatra gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 4, 2024, 5:52 PM IST

    The Congress on Thursday renamed the Rahul Gandhi-led Manipur-Mumbai yatra starting on January 14 as 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' which will travel through 15 states, including Arunachal Pradesh. Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0 will begin on January 14 from Manipur in a nod to the northeastern state that is still struggling to reach normal after months of ethnic violence. The 66-day, 6,700-kilometer Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra will traverse 15 states and more than 100 Lok Sabha seats before coming to an end in Mumbai. The party was initially planning to begin the yatra from Arunachal Pradesh.

    The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will begin from Imphal at 12.30 pm. It will pass through Manipur, Nagaland, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and went Bengal before reaching central India.

    The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra comes nearly a year after former Congress president Rahul Gandhi completed Bharat Jodo Yatra on foot from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, traversing over 4,000 km in 136 days. 

    Also Read | Karnataka: BJP leader Kota Srinivasa Poojary calls for action amidst Godhra reference  

    Unlike the last time though, the Yatra will not be entirely on foot. For parts of the journey, the party will use buses, Jairam Ramesh told reporters this afternoon. The change is as much due to time constraint imposed by the general election as the health concerns of the party's elderly leaders.

    Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh stated at a news conference that while Gandhi brought up "economic disparities, polarisation, and dictatorship" during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Nyay Yatra will concentrate on social, economic, and political justice for the nation's citizens.

    Also Read | Fact-Check: Was 108 ft long Dwajasthambam being transported to Ayodhya?

    Last Updated Jan 4, 2024, 5:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hizbul terrorist Javed Mattoo wanted in multiple terror incidents arrested in Delhi gcw

    BREAKING: Hizbul terrorist Javed Mattoo, wanted in multiple terror incidents, arrested in Delhi

    Datta Peeta case reopened: Karnataka in fresh political firestorm as state govt faces backlash

    Datta Peeta case reopened: Karnataka in fresh political firestorm as state govt faces backlash

    Karnataka: BJP leader Kota Srinivasa Poojary calls for action amidst Godhra reference  

    Karnataka: BJP leader Kota Srinivasa Poojary calls for action amidst Godhra reference  

    Karnataka: Woman loses Rs 89 lakh in work-from-home scam at Kalaburgi vkp

    Karnataka: Woman loses Rs 89 lakh in work-from-home scam at Kalaburgi

    Kerala: Fake POCSO case filed against youth in Kasaragod after he backed out of marriage rkn

    Kerala: Fake POCSO case filed against youth in Kasaragod after he backed out of marriage

    Recent Stories

    Hizbul terrorist Javed Mattoo wanted in multiple terror incidents arrested in Delhi gcw

    BREAKING: Hizbul terrorist Javed Mattoo, wanted in multiple terror incidents, arrested in Delhi

    Several Chinese citizens critically injured as Myanmar's artillery shells land in Yunnan province (Watch) avv

    Several Chinese citizens critically injured as Myanmar’s artillery shells land in Yunnan province (Watch)

    Money Plant to Aloe Vera-7 plants to attract prosperity in 2024 RBA

    Money Plant to Aloe Vera-7 plants to attract prosperity in 2024

    Dublin to Galway: 7 places to visit in Ireland this January ATG

    Dublin to Galway: 7 places to visit in Ireland this January

    Cricket History in Cape Town as India win 'shortest' Test ever inside 5 sessions by 7 wickets; level series 1-1 osf

    History in Cape Town as India win 'shortest' Test ever inside 5 sessions by 7 wickets; level series 1-1

    Recent Videos

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon