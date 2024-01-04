Fact-Check: Was 108 ft long Dwajasthambam being transported to Ayodhya?

Fact-Check: A video has been doing rounds on social media claiming that 108 ft long Dhwajasthambha is being transported in a truck to Ayodhya via Mumbai. However, the Asianet News Fact-Check team has found the reality of the video.

A video has been posted by many people on social media with the caption of 'carrying the flag pole to be erected at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya in a road procession'. In case the video is widely shared, let's check what is the reality of the scene.

Campaign:

Below is a more than a minute-long video posted on Facebook by Sivaraj S on 2nd January 2024.

It can be seen that the same video has been shared by some other users on Facebook. One of the videos is titled 'View of flagpole being taken to Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya via Mumbai'. Another video is captioned as 'Dhwaja Stambha (Flagpole) being carried to be installed in front of Ayodhya Ram Temple'.

Fact-Check:

The first step was to reverse image search the frames of the video to find out if this is the video of Dwajasthambha to Ayodhya. Apart from Facebook, this video has been shared by many people on YouTube and Instagram. A story published by the national media Zee News on January 2, 2024, was also seen in the reverse image effect.

The news of Zee News is accompanied by a video circulating in the name of Kodimaram or Dwajasthambham. But this is not a flagpole, but a video of a giant 108-foot-long incense stick being transported to the Ram temple in Ayodhya in a truck, according to a report by Zee News.

A keyword search could not find any videos or news reports of flagpoles being transported in a truck to Ayodhya.

Conclusion:

It can be concluded from the news published on January 2, 2024 by the national media, Zee News, that a video of a 108-foot-long incense stick being taken to Ayodhya, is being circulated on social media under a false headline.