    52 die in Karnataka during pre-monsoon rains: CM Siddaramaiah

    Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday stated that 52 deaths and property damage have been reported to the state's pre-monsoon rains so far. He also urged officials to take prompt action.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 23, 2023, 7:59 PM IST

    Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday stated that 52 deaths and property damage have been reported to the state's pre-monsoon rains so far. He also urged officials to take prompt action.

    The Chief Minister today chaired a meeting with Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of all districts and CEOs of Zilla Panchayats, over video conferencing, to discuss disaster management.

    "Pre-monsoon showers have started in several parts, pre-monsoons are from April to June. This time pre-monsoon showers have been 10 percent above normal. In this about 52 people have lost their lives so far, 331 livestock loss has been reported, crop loss has been reported in 20,000 hectare, and 814 houses have been damaged," Siddaramaiah told reporters after the meeting.

    Immediate relief has to be provided for all these, he said. "Already Rs 5 lakh has been provided to the family of 52 dead -- who have died due to tree fall, those died due to thunder strike or washed away by rain water."

    "Also, it has been decided to provide relief to livestock loss, and to assess the damages caused to houses and provide immediate relief," he added.

    Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Ministers and senior government officials were present at the meeting.

    Noting that there were a lot of expectations from the people after the new government came to power, the Chief Minister said the dispensation has to live up to their expectations and officials should also become active.

    "So strict instructions have been given to DCs of districts, CEOs of Zilla Panchayats," he said.

    Averring that monsoon will start from June and according to the Met Department it will start from June 9, Siddaramaiah said pre-monsoon sowing has been done in more than 2 lakh hectares so far.

     "Deputy Commissioners have Rs 540 crore with them and based on the situation if money is required, the government is ready to provide more. There is Rs 331 crore under the disaster relief fund....so for any reason relief works should not stop," he said.

    The CM also instructed the officials to ensure that there was no shortage of seeds, fertilizers and pesticides.

    "Officials have been given the responsibility, and if they don't fulfill it, action will be taken against them," he said and added that as the state has witnessed successive years of floods, taking a cue from the past experience precautionary measures have been taken.

    DCs and CEOs have been directed to visit villages and inspect the ground realities, and take decisions based on that.  

    Instructions have been given regarding Bengaluru city too, the CM said. Underpasses, where water gets logged during rains, should be shut for traffic, and they should be cleared scientifically.

    "Drains have to be de-silted, encroachments of rajakaluves (storm water drains) have to be cleared --works should restart in this regard, all measures have to be taken to ensure that roads are not inundated. Strict instructions have been given to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike in this regard," he added.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated May 23, 2023, 7:59 PM IST
