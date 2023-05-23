UPSC Civil Service Exam Result 2022: Waseem Ahmad Bhat from J&K's Anantnag secures 7th rank

UPSC Civil Service Exam Result 2022: A youth from Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag has secured the seventh rank in the prestigious UPSC civil services examination, the results of which were declared on Tuesday.

A youth from Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag has secured the seventh rank in the prestigious UPSC civil services examination. Last year, Waseem Ahmad Bhat, a native of the Dooru neighbourhood of Anantnag in south Kashmir, attained the 225nd position.

"My son had qualified for the exam last year. His rank was 225 before, but it is currently 7. I'm thrilled. For Anantnag and Kashmir, it is encouraging and joyful news. We are all very thankful to God," Waseem Ahmad Bhat's father, Mohammad Yusuf Bhat, said.

He stated that despite the family's precarious financial situation, his kid put forth a lot of effort and did quite well on the examinations. "His hard work and dedication helped him achieve success," the father said.

Political parties, including the National Conference (NC) and Apni Party, too congratulated Bhat on his success. The party sent a message on Twitter congratulating Waseem Ahmad Bhat from the Anantnag district for earning the seventh place and Prasanjeet Kour from the Poonch district for earning the eleventh place in the UPSC CSE 2022 Final Result.

Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari said it was a proud moment for Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Ishita Kishore, an alumna of Air Force Bal Bharti School and SRCC in Delhi, has emerged as the topper of UPSC CSE 2022 final results. There are 14 women and 11 men among the top 25 candidates, according to the Union Public Service Commission examination 2022 results.