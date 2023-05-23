Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UPSC Civil Service Exam Result 2022: Waseem Ahmad Bhat from J&K's Anantnag secures 7th rank

    UPSC Civil Service Exam Result 2022: A youth from Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag has secured the seventh rank in the prestigious UPSC civil services examination, the results of which were declared on Tuesday.

    UPSC Civil Service Exam Result 2022 Waseem Ahmad Bhat from J K Anantnag secures 7th rank gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 23, 2023, 7:18 PM IST

    A youth from Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag has secured the seventh rank in the prestigious UPSC civil services examination. Last year, Waseem Ahmad Bhat, a native of the Dooru neighbourhood of Anantnag in south Kashmir, attained the 225nd position.

    "My son had qualified for the exam last year. His rank was 225 before, but it is currently 7. I'm thrilled. For Anantnag and Kashmir, it is encouraging and joyful news. We are all very thankful to God," Waseem Ahmad Bhat's father, Mohammad Yusuf Bhat, said.

    He stated that despite the family's precarious financial situation, his kid put forth a lot of effort and did quite well on the examinations. "His hard work and dedication helped him achieve success," the father said.

    Also Read | Topping the UPSC CSE 2022 merit list was a surprise: Delhi University alumnus Ishita Kishore

    Political parties, including the National Conference (NC) and Apni Party, too congratulated Bhat on his success. The party sent a message on Twitter congratulating Waseem Ahmad Bhat from the Anantnag district for earning the seventh place and Prasanjeet Kour from the Poonch district for earning the eleventh place in the UPSC CSE 2022 Final Result.

    Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari said it was a proud moment for Jammu and Kashmir.

    Also Read | UPSC Civil Service Exam Result 2022 announced; Ishita Kishore bags first spot, women secure top four ranks

    Meanwhile, Ishita Kishore, an alumna of Air Force Bal Bharti School and SRCC in Delhi, has emerged as the topper of UPSC CSE 2022 final results. There are 14 women and 11 men among the top 25 candidates, according to the Union Public Service Commission examination 2022 results.

    Last Updated May 23, 2023, 7:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Topping the UPSC CSE 2022 merit list was a surprise Delhi University alumnus Ishita Kishore gcw

    Topping the UPSC CSE 2022 merit list was a surprise: Delhi University alumnus Ishita Kishore

    JAC Class 10th result 2023 Jharkhand Board Matric Result declared 95 38 pc pass percentage know how to check marks gcw

    JAC Class 10th result 2023: Jharkhand Board declares result; Know how to check marks

    UPSC Civil Service Exam Result 2022 announced Ishita Kishore bags first spot women secure top four ranks gcw

    UPSC Civil Service Exam Result 2022 announced; Ishita Kishore bags first spot, women secure top four ranks

    2022 UPSC Civil Services Exam results out: Gahana Navya James from Kerala bags sixth rank anr

    2022 UPSC Civil Services Exam results out: Gahana Navya James from Kerala bags sixth rank

    Assam HSLC Result 2023: SEBA Class 10 results OUT at resultsassam.nic.in; here's how to check AJR

    Assam HSLC Result 2023: SEBA Class 10 results OUT at resultsassam.nic.in; here's how to check

    Recent Stories

    Kashmir G20 meeting: Pakistan's 'friends' pick propaganda over progress

    Kashmir G20 meeting: Pakistan's 'friends' pick propaganda over progress

    Delhi services row Mamata Banerjee assures support to Arvind Kejriwal in fight against Centre ordinance gcw

    Delhi services row: Mamata Banerjee assures support to Arvind Kejriwal in fight against ordinance

    Roblox Unveils Digital Tradable Collectibles As Signuptoken.com, Solana, And XRP Rise

    Roblox Unveils Digital Tradable Collectibles As Signuptoken.com, Solana, And XRP Rise

    football Serie A 2022-23: Juventus 10-point penalty explained-ayh

    Serie A: Juventus's 10-point penalty explained

    Nothing Phone 2 From design to processor here is what we know so far how phone will look like gcw

    Nothing Phone (2): From design to processor; here's what we know so far

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon