Union Minister Nitin Gadkari expressed concern over Delhi's pollution, admitting the transport sector causes 40% of emissions. He said he gets infections in Delhi and questioned spending Rs 22 lakh crore on fossil fuel imports.

Gadkari Links Nationalism to Reducing Pollution

Expressing concern over Delhi's severe pollution, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari acknowledged that the transport sector contributes nearly 40 per cent to emissions. Speaking at the book launch-'My Idea of Nation First - Redefining Unalloyed Nationalism' written by Uday Mahurkar, on Tuesday, Gadkari said that he develops infections after living in the national capital for just two days due to polluted air.

"If there is any true nationalism today, it lies in reducing imports and increasing exports. I stay in Delhi for just two days and ends up getting infections. Why is Delhi suffering so much from pollution?" he said.

"I am the Transport Minister, and 40% of the pollution is caused by us," Gadkari acknowledged.

The Transport Minister further questioned the logic of spending Rs 22 lakh crore annually on fossil fuel imports, calling for greater self-reliance in alternative and biofuels. "We are spending Rs 22 lakh crore on importing fossil fuels. What kind of nationalism is this? By spending so much money, we are polluting our own country. Can't we become self-reliant in alternative fuels and biofuels?" Nitin Gadkari asked.

Delhi's Air Quality Worsens

Meanwhile, a thick layer of toxic smog engulfed parts of the national capital on Wednesday, with visuals emerging from the ITO area amid worsening air quality. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has invoked all actions under GRAP Stage-IV in Delhi-NCR. The Air Quality Index (AQI) around the ITO area was recorded at 374, categorised as 'very poor', according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Pollution Sparks Political Debate

The opposition had demanded a discussion on pollution in Parliament. From Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi to Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, the leaders have urged the Government to take the issue with more consciousness. However, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the government wanted a discussion on air pollution, but it could not take place due to the ruckus created by Congress and other opposition parties during the passing of Viksit Bharat- G RAM G Bill. (ANI)