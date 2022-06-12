Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    40 eminent people slam Mamata Banerjee's new move; here's why

    Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's appointment as chancellor of state-run universities has not gone down well with several renowned personalities from the state

    40 eminent people slam Mamata Banerjee new decision; here's why
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kolkata, First Published Jun 12, 2022, 10:09 AM IST

    Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's appointment as chancellor of state-run universities has not gone down well with several renowned personalities from the state claiming that the move is against the spirit of democracy and will deal a blow to the autonomy of universities.   
     
    The personalities also claimed that the state cabinet's decision did not consider the long-pending demand to have an eminent educationist in that post. Appointing an educationist to the post would prevent outside interference in the day-to-day functioning of the institutions, they said.

    Also Read: Nagaland books Army officer, 29 jawans for civilian killings

    In a statement issued on Saturday, a group of 40 renowned personalities said they were stunned and surprised over the decision to appoint the chief minister as chancellor of state universities. 

    "We all know about the imperatives of autonomy and freedom of educational institutions, and such a decision will deal a blow to that and is against the spirit of democracy," they said.

    The signatories include directors Anik Dutta and Raja Sen, actor Kaushik Sen, painter Samir Aich, social activist Miratun Nahar, rights activist Sujato Bhadra and thespian Bibhas Chakraborty.

    They said that the present regime -- since coming to power -- has been appointing its own people on school managing committees, primary and secondary education boards and governing bodies in higher educational institutions.

    "The decision to appoint the education minister as the 'Visitor' of private universities is also fraught with the similar danger of meddling into their affairs," it said.

    "I am opposed to this appointment, as much as we are against the practice of the Governor becoming the chancellor," Kaushik Sen told news agency PTI

    The government is expected to introduce a bill in the ongoing monsoon session of the state assembly that would replace Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar with the chief minister as the chancellor of state-run varsities.

    An amendment bill to appoint Education Minister Bratya Basu to replace the state Governor as the 'Visitor' of private universities in the state is also expected to be tabled during the session.  

    Meanwhile, a protest against the state cabinet's controversial decisions has been called at 2 pm on June 13 by educationists outside the Calcutta University campus.

    With PTI Inputs

    Also Read: Prophet row: 'Remember, every Friday is followed by... ' - UP official warns rioters

    Last Updated Jun 12, 2022, 10:09 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP govt bulldozer alleged Prayagraj violence mastermind Javed house

    Bulldozer to raze alleged Prayagraj violence mastermind Javed's house today

    Nagaland books Army officer, 29 jawans for civilian killings

    Nagaland books Army officer, 29 jawans for civilian killings

    Prophet remarks row: Union minister Patel blames Pakistan's 'jealousy' for unrest in India snt

    Prophet remarks row: Union minister Patel blames Pakistan's 'jealousy' for unrest in India

    Prophet remarks row: Mumbai police summons Nupur Sharma on June 25 snt

    Prophet remarks row: Mumbai police summons Nupur Sharma on June 25

    Prophet row: Jharkhand CM orders high-level probe into Ranchi violence snt

    Prophet row: Jharkhand CM orders high-level probe into Ranchi violence

    Recent Stories

    In Karnataka schools, colleges to remain shut in these districts on June 13; Know why - adt

    In Karnataka schools, colleges to remain shut in these districts on June 13; Know why

    After watching Sidhu Moose Wala's bhog ceremony, a disheartened fan commits suicide RBA

    After watching Sidhu Moose Wala's bhog ceremony, a disheartened fan commits suicide

    UP govt bulldozer alleged Prayagraj violence mastermind Javed house

    Bulldozer to raze alleged Prayagraj violence mastermind Javed's house today

    Nagaland books Army officer, 29 jawans for civilian killings

    Nagaland books Army officer, 29 jawans for civilian killings

    Numerology Predictions for June 12 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Predictions for June 12: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon