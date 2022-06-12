40 eminent people slam Mamata Banerjee's new move; here's why

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's appointment as chancellor of state-run universities has not gone down well with several renowned personalities from the state

The personalities also claimed that the state cabinet's decision did not consider the long-pending demand to have an eminent educationist in that post. Appointing an educationist to the post would prevent outside interference in the day-to-day functioning of the institutions, they said.

In a statement issued on Saturday, a group of 40 renowned personalities said they were stunned and surprised over the decision to appoint the chief minister as chancellor of state universities.

"We all know about the imperatives of autonomy and freedom of educational institutions, and such a decision will deal a blow to that and is against the spirit of democracy," they said.

The signatories include directors Anik Dutta and Raja Sen, actor Kaushik Sen, painter Samir Aich, social activist Miratun Nahar, rights activist Sujato Bhadra and thespian Bibhas Chakraborty.

They said that the present regime -- since coming to power -- has been appointing its own people on school managing committees, primary and secondary education boards and governing bodies in higher educational institutions.

"The decision to appoint the education minister as the 'Visitor' of private universities is also fraught with the similar danger of meddling into their affairs," it said.

"I am opposed to this appointment, as much as we are against the practice of the Governor becoming the chancellor," Kaushik Sen told news agency PTI.

The government is expected to introduce a bill in the ongoing monsoon session of the state assembly that would replace Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar with the chief minister as the chancellor of state-run varsities.

An amendment bill to appoint Education Minister Bratya Basu to replace the state Governor as the 'Visitor' of private universities in the state is also expected to be tabled during the session.

Meanwhile, a protest against the state cabinet's controversial decisions has been called at 2 pm on June 13 by educationists outside the Calcutta University campus.

With PTI Inputs

