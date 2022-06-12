Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nagaland books Army officer, 29 jawans for civilian killings

    The Nagaland Police has written to the ministry of defence and sought approval to initiate action against those soldiers who have been named in the charge sheet.

    Author
    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 12, 2022, 8:50 AM IST

    The Nagaland Police has charge-sheeted 30 Indian Army personnel following its investigation into the killing of 13 civilians in Nagaland’s Mon district last year. The incident took place on December 4, 2021, after the troops fired upon a group of civilians in a case of mistaken identity.

    About a month ago, the Indian Army had also stated that it has completed the Court of Inquiry into the firing incident. The state government too had constituted a special investigation team to probe into the matter.

    The SIT has charge-sheeted one Army officer and 29 jawans, which was submitted to a court on May 30. In its charge sheet, the SIT stated that the Army personnel did not follow the standard operating procedures and other rules.

    Eastern Command's General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Lt Gen R P Kalita had last month said that if there was any lapse or fault by anyone, action would be taken irrespective of rank.

    On December 4, 2021, a contingent of the army's counter-insurgency unit fired upon locals, who were residents of Oting village bordering Myanmar. The locals were returning home after working at a coal mine. 

    The Army personnel mistook them for insurgents and opened fire upon them. The Dimapur-based 3 Corps of the Indian Army had issued a statement saying that the unit was on a counter-insurgency operation in the area following a tip-off on the likely movement of militants belonging to the NSCN (Khaplang).

    The Nagaland Police has written to the ministry of defence and sought approval to initiate action against those soldiers who have been named in the charge sheet.

    Following the incident, there have been demands and protests for the revocation of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act or AFSPA from Nagaland.

    The AFSPA empowers the armed forces to carry out operations and arrest anyone without any prior warrant besides giving immunity from arrest and prosecution to them if they shoot someone dead.

