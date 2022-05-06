Kedarnath Dham opens today, Know COVID rules, how to reach, more

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and his wife were present at the temple's opening to witness the auspicious occasion.

On the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, on May 3, the Gangotri Dham and Yamunotri Dham portals were opened, marking the start of the Char Dham Yatra 2022.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, through his Twitter, posted and welcomed the devotees. The CM assured that his government would provide a safe and secure journey for the pilgrims.

For the pilgrims:

It is to be noted that the state government has fixed a limited number of visitors for the Char Dham Yatra 2022 in a day following the COVID-19 pandemic. Following the officials, the daily limit for the Kedarnath Temple is 12,000, and for Badrinath, it is 15,000.

The state government has highlighted that a certificate of COVID-19 negative or Covid-19 vaccination certificate is not mandatory for the Chard Dham Yatra 2022.

How to reach:

By train:

Rishikesh Railway Station is the nearest railway station to reach Kedarnath, as Kedarnath does not have a railway station. Rishikesh Railway Station serves daily trains to all of India's major cities. From Rishikesh, take a bus to Gaurikund. The travel by bus would be around 201 km.

By road:

Kedarnath is well connected to New Delhi and Dehradun through the bus network. From New Delhi, take a bus to reach Dehradun, about 260 km from the capital. Delhi's Kashmere Gate Bus Terminal and Anand Vihar Bus Terminal are the two bus depots running regular Dehradun buses. In Dehradun, take a bus to reach Kedarnath.

Multiple options to reach Kedarnath include A/C sleeper, non-A/C sleeper, Volvo A/C, Volvo A/C, and semi-sleeper buses. Take a bus from Haridwar to reach Kedarnath. The distance between Haridwar and Kedarnath is around 125 km and it takes almost 5 hours to cover the distance. From Kedarnath, Gaurikund is the nearest motorable area.

Cab services are also available. Hire a cab from Dehradun. Taxis run between Dehradun and Kedarnath, and the fee varies depending on the vehicle's size and seating capacity.

By air:

Kedarnath does not have an airport, the nearest civil airport is Dehradun's Jolly Grant Airport. Jolly Grant Airport, around 250 kilometres from Kedarnath, is connected to India's major cities, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai. There are several flights to and from these cities, offering a variety of flight times and costs. Jolly Grant Airport is served by almost all major airlines. To get to Kedarnath, take a bus or hire a cab once you are in Dehradun.

