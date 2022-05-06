Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kedarnath Dham opens today, Know COVID rules, how to reach, more

    Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and his wife were present at the temple's opening to witness the auspicious occasion. 
     

    Kedarnath Dham opens today, Know COVID rules, how to reach, more - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 6, 2022, 9:29 AM IST

    The Uttarakhand's Kedarnath Temple doors were opened on Friday, May 6, 2022, with rituals and Vedic chanting for the pilgrims to visit. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and his wife were present at the temple's opening to witness the auspicious occasion. 

    On the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, on May 3, the Gangotri Dham and Yamunotri Dham portals were opened, marking the start of the Char Dham Yatra 2022.

    CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, through his Twitter, posted and welcomed the devotees. The CM assured that his government would provide a safe and secure journey for the pilgrims.

    For the pilgrims:
    It is to be noted that the state government has fixed a limited number of visitors for the Char Dham Yatra 2022 in a day following the COVID-19 pandemic. Following the officials, the daily limit for the Kedarnath Temple is 12,000, and for Badrinath, it is 15,000.

    The state government has highlighted that a certificate of COVID-19 negative or Covid-19 vaccination certificate is not mandatory for the Chard Dham Yatra 2022.

    How to reach: 
    By train: 
    Rishikesh Railway Station is the nearest railway station to reach Kedarnath, as Kedarnath does not have a railway station. Rishikesh Railway Station serves daily trains to all of India's major cities. From Rishikesh, take a bus to Gaurikund. The travel by bus would be around 201 km.

    By road: 
    Kedarnath is well connected to New Delhi and Dehradun through the bus network. From New Delhi, take a bus to reach Dehradun, about 260 km from the capital. Delhi's Kashmere Gate Bus Terminal and Anand Vihar Bus Terminal are the two bus depots running regular Dehradun buses. In Dehradun, take a bus to reach Kedarnath. 

    Multiple options to reach Kedarnath include A/C sleeper, non-A/C sleeper, Volvo A/C, Volvo A/C, and semi-sleeper buses. Take a bus from Haridwar to reach Kedarnath. The distance between Haridwar and Kedarnath is around 125 km and it takes almost 5 hours to cover the distance. From Kedarnath, Gaurikund is the nearest motorable area.

    Cab services are also available. Hire a cab from Dehradun. Taxis run between Dehradun and Kedarnath, and the fee varies depending on the vehicle's size and seating capacity.

    By air:
    Kedarnath does not have an airport, the nearest civil airport is Dehradun's Jolly Grant Airport. Jolly Grant Airport, around 250 kilometres from Kedarnath, is connected to India's major cities, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai. There are several flights to and from these cities, offering a variety of flight times and costs. Jolly Grant Airport is served by almost all major airlines. To get to Kedarnath, take a bus or hire a cab once you are in Dehradun.

    Also Read: Mahashivratri 2022: Baahubali to Kedarnath, Oh My God 2, 6 films that revolve around Lord Shiva

    Also Read: Adi Shankaracharya statue in Kedarnath: Why is it so special?

    Also Read: PM Modi in Kedarnath: 'Voice within told me, it would be redeveloped again'

    Last Updated May 6, 2022, 9:29 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BJP s Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga arrested by Punjab Police from Delhi gcw

    BJP's Tajinder Bagga arrested by Punjab Police from Delhi

    Doctors appeal on Twitter trending hashtag Postpone NEET PG Narendra Modiji

    Explained: Story behind trending hashtag 'Postpone NEET PG Modiji'

    Honour killing shocks Hyderabad; 25-year-old murdered in front of wife at traffic signal

    Honour killing shocks Hyderabad; 25-yr-old murdered in front of wife at traffic signal

    Electricity subsidy from October 1 to only those who ask for it announces CM Arvind Kejriwal gcw

    Electricity subsidy from October 1 to only those who ask for it, announces CM Arvind Kejriwal

    Delimitation Commission signs final order for Jammu and Kashmir recommends representations for Kashmiri Pandits gcw

    Delimitation Commission signs final order for J&K; recommends representations for Kashmiri Pandits

    Recent Stories

    BJP s Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga arrested by Punjab Police from Delhi gcw

    BJP's Tajinder Bagga arrested by Punjab Police from Delhi

    Hollywood Doctor Strange 2 Twitter Review Benedict Cumberbatch Elizabeth Olsen-starrer hailed one of MCU best films drb

    Doctor Strange 2 Twitter Review: Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen-starrer hailed one of MCU’s best films

    Rabindranath Tagore movies: 7 Tagore's stories to watch on Hoichoi, Netflix and Hotstar RBA

    Rabindranath Tagore movies: 7 Tagore's stories to watch on Hoichoi, Netflix and Hotstar

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 GT vs MI gujarat titans-mumbai indians Fantasy XI preview prediction team analysis players to watch probable live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, GT vs MI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, DC vs SRH: Fans exhilarated as David Warner-Rovman Powell power Delhi Capitals to outclass SunRisers Hyderabad-ayh

    IPL 2022, DC vs SRH: Fans exhilarated as Warner-Powell power Delhi to outclass Hyderabad

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Stick to the processes that we have always worked on - MI Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Stick to the processes that we've always worked on" - MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC has to play high-level brand of cricket in the powerplay - David Warner-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC has to play high-level brand of cricket in the powerplay" - David Warner

    Video Icon
    Indian community in Denmark hails Prime Minister Modi

    'Modi ek hi hai...' Indians in Denmark hail Prime Minister Modi

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war: India and Denmark seek independent probe into civilian killings in Bucha

    Hope India will influence Russia's Putin and stop war in Ukraine: Denmark

    Video Icon
    Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video Not a crime to attend a wedding

    'Not a crime to attend a wedding': Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video

    Video Icon