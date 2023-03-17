Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    3 Delhi Police personnel among 'gau rakshaks' who thrashed, robbed 2 meat vendors and urinated on them

    The policemen accused them of slaughtering cows and threatened to dump their bodies in a drain after killing them.  

    PTI News
    First Published Mar 17, 2023, 9:12 AM IST

    Two meat vendors were allegedly beaten up and robbed by seven men, including three Delhi Police personnel in east Delhi's Shahdara, a senior officer said on Thursday.  The incident started in the Anand Vihar area on March 7 when the two were on their way in their car and hit a scooter.  

    The accused, alleged to be 'gau rakshaks', urinated on the victims' faces and threatened to kill them, police said.  

     Reportedly, a case was registered four days later, even though the victim had approached the police immediately. All seven people involved in the incident were booked, with the three policemen, one of them an Assistant sub-inspector, suspended, police said.

    According to the FIR, Nawab, a meat supplier at Ghazipur slaughterhouse, was carrying meat in his car with his cousin Shoaib. They were on their way to their home in Mustafabad but hit a scooter near Anand Vihar. 

    The scooter rider demanded Rs 4,000 in damages from them. Just then, a PCR van arrived there, and one of the policemen took Rs 2,500 from the meat suppliers and gave it to the rider.  The policeman then demanded Rs 15,000 from the meat suppliers and threatened to take them to the police station if they did not pay up, the FIR said.  

    The victims alleged the policemen in the PCR van called four other people and took them to an isolated spot.  He and his cousin were confined and thrashed by the accused, who also tried to cut their hands with a knife, Nawab claimed in the FIR. They also urinated on their faces and threatened to kill them, it read.

    The policemen also accused them of slaughtering cows and threatened to dump their bodies in a drain after killing them.  

    The FIR further stated that the policemen allegedly extorted Rs 25,500 from the victims. They also alleged they were 'injected' with some narcotic and made to sign a few "blank papers" by the policemen. The victims sustained injuries in their limbs and back and were taken to GTB hospital, police said, adding that a case was filed on March 10 under sections of extortion and voluntarily causing hurt.

    A senior police officer said that they are verifying the complainant's allegations. However, as per preliminary enquiry, departmental action has been initiated against the three policemen, including an ASI, who have been suspended till enquiry. 

    Last Updated Mar 17, 2023, 9:12 AM IST
