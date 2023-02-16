Nikki Yadav murder case: Sahil killed partner in broad daylight, deleted all phone data

Nikki Yadav’s alleged killer-cum-live-in partner Sahil Gehlot has reportedly confessed that he was with his partner on the night of February 9 and both of them roamed around for many hours, after which he killed her in a parking lot near Nigambodh Ghat between 8.30-9.00 am on February 10.

The discovery of a young woman's corpse inside a refrigerator at a Delhi dhaba and the allegations that she was murdered by her former live-in companion have shocked the entire country. Investigators now know that the crime occurred in open daytime at a public location rather than covertly during the dead of night.

The suspect, Sahil Gehlot, has admitted that on the evening of February 9, he spent hours driving around with his girlfriend, Nikki Yadav. The next morning, between 8.30 and 9 am, in a parking lot close to Nigambodh Ghat in the centre of the national capital, he killed her, according to individuals with knowledge of the inquiry, according to news agency ANI.

According to reports, Sahil also acknowledged wiping Nikki's phone clean of all data, including their WhatsApp conversations. He disclosed the information during questioning by Delhi Police, which is working to establish a solid case against the accused by collecting evidence from CCTVs, technical evidence, and forensic analysis. Police have already questioned a few people living near Nikki’s rented accommodation in Uttam Nagar.

On Wednesday, detectives discovered CCTV video that appeared to show Nikki, age 23, in her rented home hours before she was reportedly murdered by Sahil. During the course of the inquiry, Sahil allegedly admitted to officers that Nikki learned about his secretly planned wedding for February 10th.

The two got into a fight, and Sahil is accused of strangling Nikki with a data wire he kept in his vehicle. Later, at his dhaba, he dumped her dead corpse inside a refrigerator. The authorities have taken possession of the vehicle used to commit the offence.