27-year-old Telangana student, working part-time at US store, shot dead during robbery bid

A 27-year-old student from Telangana's Rangareddy district was shot dead in Milwaukee in the US state of Wisconsin by unidentified assailants during a suspected robbery attempt.

Author
Shweta Kumari
Published: Mar 6, 2025, 10:11 AM IST

 

In a shocking incident, a 27-year-old student from Telangana's Rangareddy district was shot dead in Milwaukee in the US state of Wisconsin by unidentified assailants during a suspected robbery attempt. The unidentified assailants opened fire at a local store where Gampa Praveen was working part-time.

Hailing from Keshampet mandal, Praveen had been pursuing his Master’s in Data Science at the University of Wisconsin and was just two months away from completing his studies. "He was working part-time at a local store and was due to complete his studies in two months," his sister, G Gayathri, was quoted by TOI as saying.

His father, Gampa Raghavulu, recounted how he received a WhatsApp call at 2:55 am on Wednesday. "After missing the call, I sent a voice message to my son, asking him to call back," he said. However, instead of a response from Praveen, they were met with a chilling encounter.

“We did not receive a reply. When we called his number, someone answered and said they had found my son's phone. They asked for his date of birth, which seemed unusual, so we disconnected the call and reached out to his friends,” Raghavulu explained.

Praveen’s friends found - armed robbers had stormed into the store and, in the ensuing violence, shot him. "He was hit by a bullet and died," his devastated father confirmed.

Meanwhile, Praveen’s sister voiced the family’s agony over the lack of information surrounding the incident. "More than the news of his death, we are struggling with the lack of information about what happened. This tragedy has devastated us," Gayathri said.

