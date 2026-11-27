Mumbai remembers the victims and brave security personnel of 26/11, but four police dogs also played a crucial role in preventing further tragedy. Meet Max, Tiger, Sultan and Ceaser, the city's unsung canine heroes

The 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks remain one of the darkest chapters in India's history. While police officers, security personnel and emergency responders fought to protect the city, four specially trained sniffer dogs from the Mumbai Police's Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) also played an important role.

Among them, Max and Ceaser (also spelt Caesar) made significant contributions during the security operations. Max, accompanied by his handler Subhash Gawde, was deployed near the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel after the attacks began on November 26, 2008. During a search operation, the dog reportedly stopped near a tree and started barking, alerting his handler to something suspicious.

A subsequent inspection led police to a concealed bag containing approximately 8 kg of RDX, detonators, ball bearings and other explosive materials. The timely discovery helped avert another possible tragedy.

Ceaser, a Labrador, was credited with locating two live hand grenades at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). He was also involved in search operations at Nariman House, where terrorists had held people hostage.

Both dogs continued assisting the police in several other security operations beyond the 26/11 attacks.

Tiger And Sultan: Two More Unsung Heroes Of Mumbai

Tiger and Sultan were equally important members of the Mumbai Police's canine squad. Their contribution during and after the attacks highlighted the importance of specially trained animals in counter-terrorism and bomb-detection operations.

Tiger reportedly remained deployed outside the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Colaba for eight days following the attacks. His responsibility included assisting security personnel with searches to identify possible explosive threats.

His service did not end with the 26/11 operations. Tiger also helped police detect a live bomb near Hiranandani Hospital in Powai during a subsequent security operation.

Sultan, meanwhile, was known for his alertness and obedience. His handler, Sujit Ghorpade, had looked after him since he was just two months old. The Labrador was associated with the Goregaon BDDS unit and assisted police teams in detecting explosives during his service.

Together, Max, Tiger, Sultan and Ceaser demonstrated how their specialised training, sharp instincts and dedication could make a difference during critical security operations.

What Happened To The Four Dogs After Retirement?

After years of serving the Mumbai Police, the four canine officers retired in 2015. They were subsequently moved to Fizzah Farms, an animal retirement home in Virar, where animal activist Fizzah Shah took responsibility for their care.

However, 2016 proved to be a heartbreaking year for the four companions.

Max died on April 8, 2016, due to age-related complications. Sultan passed away on June 18 after suffering from a kidney ailment. Tiger died on July 23 following a lung infection.

Ceaser, the last of the four, passed away on October 13, 2016, at the age of 11. He had reportedly been suffering from chronic arthritis and other health complications.

Their close friendship continued to draw attention even after retirement. Reports recalled how the surviving dogs appeared deeply affected by the loss of their companions. Following Max's death, the other dogs reportedly stayed near his grave, while Ceaser was also seen grieving after Tiger passed away.