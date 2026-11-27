Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has criticized the BJP government after a video emerged showing monkey troops at the Taj Mahal, raising concerns over site management, tourist safety, and the effectiveness of current wildlife control policies.

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 27 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has criticised the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh as a video appeared to show rhesus macaque troops overrunning the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra. “Seeing the state of the Seven Wonders of the World under BJP rule, it seems that if tourism to the Taj Mahal is affected, the dream of a $1 trillion economy could end up shrinking to $1 billion,” the SP leader posted on X. He then alluded to a popular folktale told in India where a curious monkey watches a barber shave customers. Left alone with the razor, the monkey tries to copy the barber and hurts itself, serving as a cautionary tale against reckless imitation. “This is what happens when you put a razor in the wrong hands,” wrote Yadav.

The viral video showed large troops of rhesus macaques roaming around the iconic monument, increasing concerns about tourist safety. “What we are seeing at the Taj Mahal is a classic symptom of fragmented governance. As I highlighted in my recent column, shifting monkeys around via ad hoc translocation only moves the conflict elsewhere. Until local municipal bodies, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), and the Forest Department establish a unified chain of responsibility—focusing on strict waste management and sustained sterilisation—monkeys will keep returning to high-footfall tourist zones for easy food,” IFS officer Mohan Pargaien posted on X.

Following the Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Act, 2022, rhesus macaques were moved out of Schedule II to Schedule IV (CITES), prompting concerns over cruelty, capture, and human–monkey conflict. The Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) subsequently moved to restore/re-include rhesus macaques under Schedule II, strengthening legal safeguards against hunting, illegal capture, and cruelty. (ANI)