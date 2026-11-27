BJD vice president Prasanna Acharya confirms the party has not yet formulated a stance on the potential Delimitation Bill, stating leadership will consult before the matter reaches the Rajya Sabha during the upcoming short parliamentary session.

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 27 (ANI): Biju Janata Dal (BJD) vice president Prasanna Acharya on Thursday said the party was yet to decide its stand on the proposed Delimitation Bill, which is likely to be brought by the Centre during the reconvened Parliament session, and expressed hope that the government would address the objections raised by Opposition parties.

Reacting to the government's move to reconvene Parliament from November 30 to December 3, Acharya said the party expected the session to be called earlier, given that the previous session had been adjourned sine die without being prorogued. "We expected it earlier because the last session of the Lok Sabha was closed much earlier, but it was not prorogued as yet. So, there was apprehension that at any moment they may summon the session of the Parliament without issuing fresh summons. Now, that has happened," he told ANI.

Acharya said the government had not yet clarified the purpose of reconvening Parliament, but indicated that the Delimitation Bill could be brought along with the Women's Reservation Bill. "It is yet to be told by the ruling party for what purpose the session is being convened again... As speculated, most likely the government is going to bring the Delimitation Bill tagged with the Women's Reservation Bill again," he said.

The BJD leader said he was unaware of the nature of the proposed Bill this time, but hoped that the government would reconsider the issues raised by Opposition parties. "I don't know what the character of the Bill is this time, but we hope that the points which were objected to by the Opposition parties will be amicably settled and the government will change its stand," Acharya said.

On the BJD's position on the proposed legislation, he said the party leadership would take a call after consultations, with party president Naveen Patnaik playing a key role in the decision. "The party leadership will take a stand on this. Naveen Patnaik is the leader of the party. After consultation with party colleagues, he may take a stand, and the party will take a stand. But as we do not represent in the Lok Sabha, but BJD represents in the Rajya Sabha, when the bill will come to Rajya Sabha, then certainly party will take a stand," he said.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Thursday issued a statement announcing that the Second Part of the Eighth Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha would commence on Monday, November 30. The four-day sitting is likely to conclude on December 3, subject to the exigencies of government business.

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju said the government had requested the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman to reconvene the Lower House on November 30 and the Upper House on December 2, respectively, to transact essential government business. He said the sittings of both Houses were expected to conclude on December 3, subject to the exigencies of business.

The announcement has fuelled speculation that the government may bring the Delimitation Bill along with the Women's Reservation Bill, although no specific legislative business has been announced. Parliament last met during the Monsoon Session 2026, which concluded on August 13, when both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were adjourned sine die. The proposed Delimitation Bill aims to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats to 850. (ANI)