Self-deport or be banned forever: Donald Trump launches CBP Home app for illegal migrants

Read Full Article

US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced the launch of the CBP Home app, a platform that allows individuals illegally residing in the United States to self-deport, warning that those who fail to leave using this option will face forcible removal and a lifetime ban on re-entry.

However, Trump indicated that those who choose to leave voluntarily may have a chance to re-enter the country legally in the future.

"People in our country illegally can self-deport the easy way, or they can get deported the hard way, and that's not pleasant. The Biden administration exploited the CBP One app to allow more than 1 million aliens to illegally enter the United States. Now my administration is launching the CBP Home app to give people in our country illegally an easy way to leave now and self-deport voluntarily," he said.

He further added, "If they do, they could potentially have the opportunity to return legally at some point in the future. But if they do not avail themselves of this opportunity, then they will be found, they will be deported, and they will never be admitted again to the United States ever, ever again. You're never coming in."

Trump also mentioned that voluntary deportation through the app could help save government resources.

Also read: Trump signs executive order to shut down Education Department, says essential programs will be preserved

CBP Home app available for free

He stated that the CBP Home app is now available for free on all mobile app stores.

"Using the CBP Home app to leave the United States voluntarily is the safest option for illegal aliens or law enforcement. It also saves the US taxpayer dollars and valuable CBP and ICE resources. And all of those resources are necessary to focus on dangerous criminal aliens. And that's what we're focused on. The CBP Home app is now available free across all mobile app stores. And I encourage those who have violated our laws to use this option today. Do it right and come back to our country. Do it wrong and you'll never be back again," he said.

The announcement comes as the Trump administration has deported hundreds of migrants while declining to disclose their identities or the evidence against them, leading to criticism from migrants' families and civil rights groups who argue that the administration is undermining civil liberties, CNN reported.

Also read: US judge blocks Trump's move to deport Indian researcher at Georgetown over alleged Hamas link

Latest Videos