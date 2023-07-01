23 days and 17 sittings: Monsoon session of Parliament to begin from July 20

Parliament’s Monsoon Session will start on July 20 and continue till August 11, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said. The session will be spread across 23 days and will have 17 sittings.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday said the Monsoon session of Parliament will start on July 20 and continue till August 11. He took to Twitter urging productive discussions from all parties. He stated, "Monsoon Session, 2023 of Parliament will commence from 20th July and continue till 11th August. Urge all parties to contribute towards productive discussions on Legislative Business and other items during the Monsoon Session."

There will be a total of 17 sittings throughout this 23-day term, according to another Hindi tweet. "I urge all parties to actively participate in the legislative and other proceedings of the Parliament this session," he added.

Also Read | Key Karnataka BJP meeting on July 2; Decision on Leader of Opposition likely

The opposition parties are coming together to present a unified front against the Narendra Modi-led BJP in anticipation of the Lok Sabha elections next year, therefore the session is predicted to be turbulent.

According to reports, the Monsoon Session would likely start in the existing Parliament building before moving to the new one. Modi opened the brand-new structure on May 28. During the session, the government is likely to bring a bill to replace the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance.

The Supreme Court decision that gave the Delhi government more legislative and administrative jurisdiction over "services" problems was essentially overturned by the Ordinance. It's also possible that the Union Cabinet-approved National Research Foundation Bill will be introduced. The planned foundation will be a brand-new financial organisation to support the nation's scientific and technological research capabilities.

Also Read | Manipur CM Biren Singh gets into Twitter spat with Kuki users, then deletes