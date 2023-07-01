Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Key Karnataka BJP meeting on July 2; Decision on Leader of Opposition likely

    The Karnataka unit of the BJP has convened the meeting of its MLAs and MLCs to elect their floor leader on July 2 wherein a much-delayed consensus on the Leader of Opposition is expected to be reached. The selection of the Leader of Opposition is usually done immediately after the election results. 
     

    Key Karnataka BJP meeting on July 2; Decision on Leader of Opposition likely
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Jul 1, 2023, 5:06 PM IST

    The July 2 meeting would be attended by State President Nalin kumar Kateel, Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh, and Central Parliamentary board member BS Yediyurappa.

    Some of the names doing the rounds for the Leader of Opposition include that of Basavaraj Bommai, Basangouda Patil Yatnal, Dr Ashwathnarayan, V Sunil Kumar, and R Ashok. Shreenivas Pujari, Tejaswini Gowda, and ChaluvadiNarayan Swamy are likely candidates for the Legislative council.
    BJP goes into a huddle in Karnataka; warns cadre against embarrassing the party

    Let us examine the LoP post frontrunners closely:

    Basavaraj Bommai

    Basavaraj Somappa Bommai served as the 23rd Chief Minister of Karnataka from July 18, 2021 until May 19, 2023. He is currently a Bharatiya Janata Party member and was previously a Janata Dal member. He represents Shiggaon in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, where he has been elected four times since 2008. He was the Minister of Water Resources and Major and Medium Irrigation from 2008 to 2013. In July 2022, Bommai became only the second BJP Karnataka chief minister to complete a year in office. 

    Basangouda Patil Yatnal

    Basangouda Ramangouda Patil Yatnal served as Minister of State for Textiles from 1 July 2002 to 8 September 2003, and as Minister of State for Railways from 8 September 2003 to 16 May 2004. He has been a member of the Bijapur City assembly's constituency since 2018. He was a member of the legislative council from the Bijapur Local Authorities constituency and spent two terms in Parliament from the Bijapur seat. Currently he is the member of the legislative assembly.

    Dr Ashwathnarayan

    Chikkakalya Narayanappa Ashwathnarayan has served as Minister of Electronics, Information Technology - Biotechnology, Science and Technology, Higher Education, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship, and Livelihood from 20 August 2019 to 13 May 2023. From 20 August 2019 to 26 July 2021, he served as Karnataka's 8th Deputy Chief Minister. He represents the Malleshwaram constituency.

    Last Updated Jul 1, 2023, 5:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Cannot share Cauvery water with Tamil Nadu for now, Karnataka tells Centre

    Cannot share Cauvery water with Tamil Nadu for now, Karnataka tells Centre

    BJP goes into a huddle in Karnataka; warns cadre against embarrassing the party

    BJP goes into a huddle in Karnataka; warns cadre against embarrassing the party

    Bengaluru, not Shimla to host second opposition meeting

    This is why second opposition meeting was shifted to Bengaluru from Shimla

    Karnataka's Monsoon Delay: 508 lakes in the state have gone dry

    Karnataka's Monsoon Delay: 508 lakes in the state have gone dry

    Bangalore Development Authority is selling 630 2BHK flats in Konadasapur; sale begins on July 1 vkp

    Bangalore Development Authority is selling 630 2BHK flats in Konadasapur; sale begins on July 1

    Recent Stories

    Kylie Jenner SEXY Photos: Cosmetics tycoon sets Instagram ablaze in sizzling bikinis vma

    Kylie Jenner SEXY Photos: Cosmetics tycoon sets Instagram ablaze in sizzling bikinis

    Twitter update Users can only view their favourite tweets if they have an account gcw

    Twitter update: Users can only view their favourite tweets if they have an account

    Disha Patani looks drop-dead gorgeous, sexy in sizzling pink gown; WATCH video here ADC

    Disha Patani looks drop-dead gorgeous, sexy in sizzling pink gown; WATCH video here

    Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Ranveer Singh emulates Alia Bhatt gives his own spin to Tum Kya Mile WATCH ATG

    Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Ranveer Singh emulates Alia Bhatt, gives his own spin to 'Tum Kya Mile' [WATCH]

    Namrata Malla HOT Photos: Bhojpuri actress displays breasts in plunging neckline black bikini vma

    Namrata Malla HOT Photos: Bhojpuri actress flaunts breasts in plunging neckline black bikini

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon