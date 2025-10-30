In a major success for Chhattisgarh police, 21 Naxals, including 13 women, surrendered their weapons. Bastar IG P Sundarraj warned remaining Naxals to either 'surrender or face combat', while CM Vishnu Deo Sai praised the state's policies.

21 Naxals Surrender, IG Issues Ultimatum

In a major success with 21 Naxals surrendering before the Chhattisgarh Police, Bastar Inspector General (IG) P Sundarraj categorically stated on Wednesday that Naxalites must either "surrender" or "face combat" and "welcome those who surrender".

Speaking with ANI on Wednesday, Inspector General Bastar P Sundarraj said, "On 26 October, a total of 21 Maoists surrendered their weapons and joined the mainstream. Keshkal Division Committee Secretary Mukesh, along with 13 women cadres and 8 male cadres carrying 18 weapons, surrendered to join the mainstream. The administration is providing them with all kinds of assistance for their rehabilitation."

CM Sai Hails Surrender Policy Success

Earlier, Chattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday said that the "backbone of Naxalism is broken" after 21 Maoist cadres, including 13 women, surrendered in the Kanker district. Calling it a success of the 'Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy', the Chief Minister said that the "misled" youth is beginning to choose the path of development.

In an X post, CM Sai wrote, "The end of the anti-people Maoist ideology through 'Puna Margem,' Establishment of peace in Bastar. Today, in Kanker district, under the 'Puna Margem - From Rehabilitation to Revival' initiative, 21 Naxalites have abandoned the path of violence and surrendered. This is a meaningful testament to the success of our 'Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy - 2025' and the 'Niyad Nella Nar Scheme,' which is fostering a new wave of trust and transformation in Naxal-affected areas."

CM Sai reiterated the government's aim to make India Naxal-free by March 31, 2026.

CRPF Mourns K-9 Dog 'Ego'

Meanwhile, the 74th Battalion of the CRPF gave a final farewell to the brave K-9 dog with full military honours on Wednesday at the Doranpal headquarters.

"K9 has a significant contribution in the anti-Naxal drive. Today, we are sad that one of our members, 'Ego', who was 4 years and 8 months old, has sacrificed his life while on duty due to an acute kidney disease. 'Ego' has helped us in detecting several IEDs during the anti-Naxal operations," he said. (ANI)