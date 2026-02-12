The US Department of Homeland Security released a list of criminal immigrants, including 89 Indian nationals arrested by ICE for serious offenses. Notably, 21 of these individuals are from Gujarat.

In a development that has drawn both media attention and public concern in Gujarat and across India, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) recently released an updated list of criminal immigrants described as the “worst of the worst”, which includes 89 Indian nationals arrested for serious offences by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Among these, 21 individuals hail from Gujarat, spotlighting the western Indian state in discussions about migration and international crime.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The controversial database, made public on February 7, 2026, identifies these individuals as criminal aliens based on arrests and allegations related to offenses ranging from financial crimes to violent acts. DHS has been compiling these lists in line with stringent immigration enforcement policies aimed at removing non-citizens considered a threat to public safety.

The inclusion of a relatively high number of Gujaratis — nearly a quarter of the Indians named — has raised questions about patterns of immigration from the region to the United States, particularly involving undocumented entry and overstayed visas. Immigration experts say that while most migrants are law-abiding, a subset becomes entangled in criminal activities after arriving illegally.

US immigration enforcement officials argue that public listing of these names helps underscore ongoing efforts to target serious offenders under existing laws and prioritise deportations. The list is part of broader initiatives such as Operation Angel’s Honor, a nationwide ICE operation that has led to over 1,000 arrests of undocumented immigrants accused of violent or dangerous crimes.

Critics, however, caution that not all individuals listed may have convictions; some are included based on arrests or pending charges. Independent analyses of ICE data suggest that a significant portion of detained immigrants are held for civil immigration violations or overstaying visas rather than violent offenses.

In India, the release of the list has prompted debate over illegal migration trends, particularly in Gujarat, which has longstanding ties with the US through student and work migrations. Some analysts point to the challenges of socioeconomic pressures, undocumented travel routes, and the lure of better opportunities abroad as contributing factors that may drive vulnerable individuals into complex legal problems overseas.

Officials in Gujarat have not yet issued a detailed response to the listing but the public discourse continues, with local leaders expressing concerns about how the data might shape perceptions of migrants and affect future bilateral cooperation on immigration, law enforcement, and community safety protocols.