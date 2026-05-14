An NIA court will consider the chargesheet on June 4 in the 2025 Red Fort VBIED blast that killed 11. The NIA has named 10 accused linked to Al-Qaida offshoot AGuH, alleging a larger conspiracy to impose Sharia rule in India.

A special NIA court at Patiala House Courts has fixed June 4 for consideration of the chargesheet in the November 2025 Red Fort car bomb blast case.

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According to the NIA, the high-intensity Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) explosion killed 11 people and injured several others, besides causing extensive damage to nearby property. The agency has invoked provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Explosive Substances Act, Arms Act and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

Accused Linked to Al-Qaida Offshoot

Among those chargesheeted is the alleged main conspirator Dr. Umer Un Nabi, whose proceedings are proposed to be abated owing to his death. The remaining accused named in the prosecution complaint are Aamir Rashid Mir, Jasir Bilal Wani, Dr. Muzamil Shakeel, Dr. Adeel Ahmed Rather, Dr. Shaheen Saeed, Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay, Soyab, Dr. Bilal Naseer Malla and Yasir Ahmad Dar. The NIA alleged that all the accused were associated with Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH), an offshoot of Al-Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), which was declared a terrorist organisation by the Ministry of Home Affairs in 2018.

Investigation Uncovers Wider 'Jihadi Conspiracy'

According to the agency, the chargesheet is based on an extensive investigation conducted across Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi-NCR. The prosecution complaint reportedly contains 588 oral testimonies, over 395 documents, and more than 200 seized material exhibits.

The NIA has alleged a larger "jihadi conspiracy" involving radicalised individuals, including medical professionals, allegedly inspired by AQIS/AGuH ideology. Investigators claimed the accused reorganised the outfit as "AGuH Interim" during a secret meeting in Srinagar in 2022.

'Operation Heavenly Hind' and Illicit Arms

The agency further alleged that the accused launched an operation titled "Operation Heavenly Hind" aimed at overthrowing the democratically elected government and imposing Sharia rule. According to the probe agency, the accused allegedly recruited members, spread extremist ideology, stockpiled arms and ammunition and manufactured explosives using commercially available chemicals.

The NIA claimed that the explosive substance used in the blast was Triacetone Triperoxide (TATP), allegedly prepared after multiple experiments. The investigation also allegedly revealed illegal procurement of prohibited weapons, including AK-47 rifles, Krinkov rifles and country-made pistols, along with experiments involving rocket-based and drone-mounted IEDs targeting security establishments.

Forensic Evidence Confirms Conspirator's Identity

The agency stated that scientific and forensic examination, including DNA fingerprinting and voice analysis, helped establish the identity of the deceased, accused Dr. Umer Un Nabi.

11 Arrested, Manhunt Continues

So far, 11 people have been arrested in the case. The NIA said efforts are continuing to trace the absconding accused whose alleged involvement surfaced during the investigation. (ANI)